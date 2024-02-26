12 things to get rid of in your home, from an interior designer

I work as an interior stylist at my company, DBF Interiors.

Photo courtesy of DBF Interiors

As the founder of DBF Interiors, I’ve seen my fair share of outdated home trends and items.

I wish people would stop painting their walls all white and hanging uninspiring art.

It’s also probably time for you to get rid of some worn kitchen accessories and rugs.

As the founder of and interior stylist at DBF Interiors, I see plenty of outdated trends and overworn items. And there are probably a number of them in your home.

Here are a few things I think you should get rid of as soon as possible.

White walls can be drab and boring, switch it up with some bold colors and patterns

Toile wallpaper is fun and interesting to look at.

Photo courtesy of DBF Interiors

Getting rid of your colorless white walls adds some personality and visual interest to your living space.

Explore jewel-toned hues to brighten up and add energy to your living room. Or try hanging some toile wallpaper — traditionally made from linen and cotton fabrics and depicting pastoral scenes — to refresh your home office.

Get rid of any art in your home that doesn’t inspire you

The art you select to decorate your home should inspire you, especially when it comes to the pieces in your living room. It should reflect your personality, and if it doesn’t, it’s time for a refresh.

Look for pieces that are meaningful and reflect your life experiences.

Stick to accent pieces that add visual interest to your space. Instead of standalone art pieces, consider buying a cohesive collection that can be featured as a gallery wall within your living room, bedroom, or hallway.

Don’t settle for an empty and uninviting hallway

A console table can add a lot of life to your hallway.

Photo courtesy of DBF Interiors

Hallways are the entry points to some of the most important spaces in your home, so it’s important to make sure that they’re inviting, warm, and anything but boring.

I suggest getting rid of the unused space in your hallway by filling it up with beautiful pieces, like a mid-century modern console or some art.

You can also add several tiny plants, a runner rug, and a small mirror to add depth and warmth to your hallway.

Discard your drab and thick window treatments in favor of chic shades

Window treatments can really make or break your space.

Swap your outdated and thick drapes with chic Roman shades to add coverage and texture to any living area.

You can also elevate your space by adding shades with a pop of color and texture.

Rethink the clunky accent chairs in your living room

It’s time to get rid of the clunky accent chairs in your living areas.

Instead of taking up all that unnecessary space, upgrade to sleek modern chairs, like this West Elm Angus leather slipper chair.

Reassess your furniture to determine if it fits your personal style

There are lots of design styles out there.

KatarzynaBialasiewicz/Getty Images

Have you looked around your home recently and realized you hate all your furniture and decor?

If you don’t find yourself connecting with your furniture, you might have outgrown it. Get rid of the pieces that don’t fit your personal style and free up space for newer items that reflect your evolved design perspective.

And if you’re still trying to find your personal style, there are a few things that can help you narrow it down.

First you can simply research the many interior-design styles out there — like mid-century modern, contemporary art decor, and Scandinavian — and see if there’s one that fits your personality and lifestyle.

But if nothing jumps out, you can also search for decor online or visit art galleries and showrooms to observe visual examples of what resonates with you.

Finally, it’s best to just take it slow. You’re not going to find your style overnight, so have patience with yourself and start small.

It’s probably time to toss out your worn kitchen accessories

All of those aging kitchen accessories that live atop your countertops and islands collecting dust don’t do anything for the space.

Think of the function of each item — if these supplies and accessories are just cluttering up your cooking and prep areas instead of fulfilling their intended purposes, they should probably go.

Upgrade your bland rugs with a statement piece

A statement rug can bring so much personality to a room.

vicnt/Getty Images

It’s time to rethink bland, worn-out area rugs that have no personality.

Instead, you can incorporate fun statement rugs that reflect your personal style and stand out from the rest of your decor.

Organize your overstocked bar cart — and toss the excess

It’s tempting to overload your bar cart with wine, liquor, cocktail fixings, and glasses, but that isn’t very aesthetically pleasing.

Instead, try a paired-down approach by visually organizing and decluttering your alcohol and spirits collections.

Trade in your plain planters for ones with character

Planters can look like a piece of art.

Photo courtesy of DBF Interiors

Tired of your plain terracotta planters?

Trade them in for more modern white, ceramic teardrop vases and planters, like this one from West Elm.

Shower curtains should be swapped out once a year to freshen the space

Make it a practice to swap out your shower curtains every year — and while you’re at it, try out a patterned variety to add texture to the room.

Changing them out is not only sanitary but can also easily refresh the vibes of your bathroom.

Get rid of the clutter on your bathroom counter

You can easily make your bathroom countertops more attractive and functional by sizing down your storage and hiding away the clutter.

Try condensing your bathroom storage to two or three containers or jars.

