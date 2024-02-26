Mon. Feb 26th, 2024

    News

    Palestinian Authority’s Entire Government Resigns as U.S. Plots End to Gaza War

    By

    Feb 26, 2024 , , , , ,
    Palestinian Authority’s Entire Government Resigns as U.S. Plots End to Gaza War

    Zain Jaafar/Getty Images

    Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh handed in the resignation of his entire government to the group’s President Mahmoud Abbas on Sunday, as the U.S. and other allies attempt to plan for an end to the brutal conflict between Israel and Hamas currently raging in the Gaza Strip.

    Shtayyeh, whose government oversees parts of the occupied West Bank, cited the mounting violence in the Palestinian territories as the reason for his resignation. He also signaled steps the Palestinian Authority could take toward governing a potential Palestinian state in the wake of the current conflict, which began when the militant group Hamas launched a bloody attack into Israel last October.

    “The decision to resign came in light of the unprecedented escalation in the West Bank and Jerusalem and the war, genocide and starvation in the Gaza Strip,” Shtayyeh said. “I see that the next stage and its challenges require new governmental and political arrangements that take into account the new reality in Gaza and the need for a Palestinian-Palestinian consensus based on Palestinian unity and the extension of unity of authority over the land of Palestine.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Kanye West slams Adidas for releasing ‘fake’ Yeezys without his consent, accuses brand of trying to ‘rape your favorite artist’ and suing him for $250m – one year after partnership was terminated over his anti-Semitism

    Feb 26, 2024
    News

    Rio Ferdinand casts doubt on Erik ten Hag’s position by warning ‘parts have to fall into place for him to stay’ and admits Sir Jim Ratcliffe could make a permanent change at Old Trafford

    Feb 26, 2024
    News

    Judge Denies Bail to Ex-FBI Informant Accused of Lying About Biden Family

    Feb 26, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Kanye West slams Adidas for releasing ‘fake’ Yeezys without his consent, accuses brand of trying to ‘rape your favorite artist’ and suing him for $250m – one year after partnership was terminated over his anti-Semitism

    Feb 26, 2024
    News

    Rio Ferdinand casts doubt on Erik ten Hag’s position by warning ‘parts have to fall into place for him to stay’ and admits Sir Jim Ratcliffe could make a permanent change at Old Trafford

    Feb 26, 2024
    News

    Judge Denies Bail to Ex-FBI Informant Accused of Lying About Biden Family

    Feb 26, 2024
    News

    NBC News Shows Receipts After CPAC Denies Nazis Mingled at Conference

    Feb 26, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy