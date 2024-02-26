Bradley Cooper shows girlfriend Gigi Hadid his phone as the pair enjoy a casual breakfast date out in NYC

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid show no signs of slowing down their romance.

The loved-up couple was spotted on a very casual day having breakfast together at the Corner Bar in Chinatown, Manhattan on Monday.

As they left the establishment, the supermodel, 28, was seen looking at Bradley as he appeared to show her something on his phone.

Both stars were dressed casually for the outing.

The sighting comes as Cillian Murphy once again beat Cooper, 49, in the Best Actor category, this time at the SAG Awards on Saturday night.

The couple confirmed their sizzling romance by holding hands in London last month.

The Maestro star, who was snubbed by the Oscars in the Best Director category, cemented their relationship as they walked hand in hand.

In December, it was reported that Bradley purchased a home near his girlfriend’s family’s horse farm in Pennsylvania.

The residence is reportedly near Gigi’s mother Yolanda Hadid’s $4 million farm in New Hope, which has a population of less than 3,000.

Yolanda moved into the 32-acre property in 2017 and it has since become a safe haven for Gigi and her younger siblings: models Bella Hadid and Anwar Hadid.

The report comes after Gigi and Bradley enjoyed a date night at an Off-Broadway play in early November last year.

The model and the actor watched Danny And The Deep Blue Sea, starring Aubrey Plaza and Chris Abbott.

Bradley and Gigi were introduced by his ex-partner and mother of his daughter, Irina Shayk, 37.

Bradley reprimanded after losing at SAG

‘Gigi met Bradley through Irina. [Shayk] and their mutual friends in the industry,” a source told The Messenger.

“Gigi and Irina have been close over the years while working together, and Gigi and Bradley have dated before, but she has always been friendly in social settings,” the source continued.

Bradley and Irina, who split in 2019 after four years together, share daughter Lea, 6, while Gigi is mom to daughter Khai, 3, with ex Zayn Malik.

“Gigi and Bradley were in touch recently and were bonding over their daughters when Bradley asked her out,” the source said, before adding: ”

“He pursued her and she was definitely interested and excited.”

Earlier this year, Gigi was linked to Leonardo DiCaprio, and her new romance with Bradley calls for something a little more low-key.