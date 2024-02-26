NBC News Shows Receipts After CPAC Denies Nazis Mingled at Conference

Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images

The organizers behind the Conservative Political Action Conference denied an NBC News story about neo-Nazis openly mingling at the annual confab, branding the report “false” and “fake news” while touting the group’s pro-Israel stance.

However, following the right-wing organization’s repeated denials, NBC News reporter Ben Goggin posted video and photographic evidence of prominent white supremacists attending last week’s event—including one openly giving a Nazi salute. CPAC did not respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Despite CPAC leader Matt Schlapp’s threat to deny press passes to mainstream and left-leaning media outlets, Goggin was credentialed and reported from the conference that “racist extremists” had “secured official CPAC badges” and “openly mingled with conference attendees and espoused antisemitic conspiracy theories.”

