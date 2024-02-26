Rio Ferdinand casts doubt on Erik ten Hag’s position by warning ‘parts have to fall into place for him to stay’ and admits Sir Jim Ratcliffe could make a permanent change at Old Trafford

Erik ten Hag’s current contract with Manchester United extends until next year

Rio Ferdinand believes that the Dutchman could be replaced in the summer

Manchester United’s Sir Jim Ratcliffe can rebuild the stadium, build a museum… but they should pay for it – Podcast Everything is beginning

Rio Ferdinand is unsure whether Erik ten Hag will keep his job as Manchester United manager at the end of the season if there is no drastic improvement at the club.

United have been largely disappointed during Ten Hag’s second season in charge, currently sitting sixth in the Premier League table, eight points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa, and having been knocked out of the Champions League.

The Dutchman’s future is under intense scrutiny following the arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS team, who have been given sporting control at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag recently admitted his belief that Ratcliffe is “absolutely” confident in his abilities to guide United back to success, but Ferdinand is not so confident.

The United legend expressed concern over Ten Hag’s side’s lack of playing style and revealed a change could be made to the bench at the end of the season.

Rio Ferdinand unsure if Erik ten Hag will keep his job as Manchester United manager

New United investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe (left) could replace Ten Hag at the end of the season.

Ferdinand believes that Ten Hag needs to show improvements during the end of the season to maintain his position.

speaking in his FIVE On the YouTube channel, Ferdinand said: ‘It depends on how (the season ends). If they run nearby and they see an improvement in form and an improvement in the atmosphere on the training ground.

“If you can see something that says, ‘Okay, maybe we can see what next season is going to be like, if we add the right pieces to it, too.’”

‘Given the structure behind it now it could be (a different story). Many moving parts have to fit into place for it to stay.

“But if they don’t finish the season well and they’re losing games and it seems like the locker room is not a harmonious place… and one thing I would say is that I don’t think Jim Ratcliffe and his team are shy about making big decisions.

Manchester United have struggled during Ten Hag’s second season in charge of the club.

‘It wouldn’t be a big deal for them if they had to intervene. They wouldn’t be thinking, ‘Oh, I have to work with media and PR.’

‘No no. “What’s right for Manchester United now, they will do,” he added.

Ten Hag’s current contract runs until the summer of 2025 and the Dutchman is determined to take the club up to par with Man City and Liverpool.

Former Chelsea boss and current Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel has been touted as a possible successor if Ratcliffe decides to make a permanent move.