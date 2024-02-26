Alabama Attorney General Says Something Exploded Outside His Office

Tom Williams/Getty Images

An explosive device detonated on Saturday near the Alabama Attorney General’s Office in Montgomery, AG Steve Marshall said in a statement on Monday.

“In the early hours of Saturday, February 24, an explosive device was detonated outside of the Alabama Attorney General’s Office building in Montgomery,” Marshall said. “Thankfully, no staff or personnel were injured by the explosion.”

He added that authorities, led by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) are investigating the explosion—but did not give any details on who may have planted the device or what their motive was.

