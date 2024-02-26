Linda Robson, 65, shocks Loose Women viewers as she flashes her bra live on ITV while discussing her ‘amazing’ body

<!–

Linda Robson left ITV viewers in shock during Monday’s Loose Women show as she showed off her bra live on the show and boasted about her “incredible” body.

The actress was joined by Ruth Langsford, Denise Welch and Kaye Adams to celebrate women in their 60s.

Discussing the topic of women ‘falling out of love’ with their bodies as they age, Linda, 65, showed she is not one of them as she lifted her top to reveal her bra.

The former Birds Of A Feather star sent the studio audience into a frenzy when she stood up and revealed her white bra.

Speaking about her body, Linda said: “I don’t love it but I think it’s amazing, it’s given me three beautiful children.” And at 65 I’m still pretty healthy, not too bad.’

It comes after Linda spoke out for the first time about her split from ex-husband Mark Dunford, as she admitted they “never had much in common”.

In a new interview, Linda admitted that there was no dramatic reason for their split and that the former couple “just broke up.”

She said OK! magazine: ‘People do it sometimes, right? We never had so much in common. I am very sociable. Mark never liked that side of things.

Linda, who shares children Louis, 32, and Bobbie, 28, with Mark, said: “I’ve been sad about it, of course I have.” But we had two lovely children together.

But now they are all adults and living their own lives. Now it’s me and Dolly the dog. [But] I’m in a very good place. The job is going well.

Linda plans to move to a two-bedroom property near her children once she sells the Islington home she shared with Mark during their marriage.

But as for her future plans, Linda said she has no desire to find love again and won’t be looking for another relationship.

She said: ‘I do not need a man. I have my friends and my family. I’m not interested in dating, I’m too old now. I can’t be bothered with all that jiggy jiggy.

It comes after Linda spoke out for the first time about her split from ex-husband Mark Dunford and admitted they “never had much in common” (pictured together in 2015).

Linda’s comments come after she spoke about her battle with alcohol addiction in an extract from her harrowing memoir to Mail+. the new subscription service for dailymail.co.uk and the MailOnline app.

The panelist confirmed this week in an interview with Women magazine in November last year that she and Mark had gone their separate ways.

Linda had been “keeping busy” spending time with her family while dealing with the aftermath of her separation from her husband of 33 years.

At the time, Linda assured her fans that she was “feeling good” after the breakup and was surrounded by the support of her family and friends.