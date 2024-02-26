Democratic Senate hopeful says he wishes Biden, 81, was ’10 years younger’: Rep. David Trone tells supporters the president does ‘talk slower’ and ‘move like he’s older,’ but still insists he is doing a great job

<!–

Rep. David Trone, a Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate in Maryland, was candid with a group of voters when discussing President Joe Biden’s age, saying he wishes the president were “10 years younger.”

At 81, Biden is the country’s oldest president and his advanced age has become one of the defining issues of the 2024 race.

While some Democratic candidates have tiptoed around the age issue, Trone decided to talk about it head-on while addressing the Queen Anne’s County Democratic Club in Stevensville, Maryland, on Wednesday.

“I wish I was 10 years younger. It’s okay, I got it,” Trone said. according to video obtained by Politico for Monday’s edition of Playbook. ‘Who here doesn’t do it? I know what I do. I really do. But you know: what is, is. We do the best we can.’

Trone also argued that Biden was “firing and firing on all cylinders.” ‘DSpeak slower? Yes. Does he move as if he were older? Yes,” Trone continued.

Trone is running for the open Maryland Senate seat being vacated by Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin.

Trone and his brother own the alcohol retail chain Total Wine & More, based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Speaking from his own experience, he told voters that what matters is who you hire.

“But I’ve been a CEO my whole life,” he said. “The people who run things are the smart people you hire, the people you surround yourself with.”

“And getting great people into all those positions, as many as possible, that’s how government works, it’s through others,” he added.

The Biden administration has had much less turnover than the White House under Trump, Biden’s likely rival in the 2024 general election.

But without the same level of chaos and palace intrigue, much of Biden’s critical coverage has been about his gaffes and missteps.

Polls also show that Americans fear that Biden, who will be 82 when he is sworn in for a second term, could continue for four more years.

Trone is running for the Senate seat being vacated by retiring Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin.

He is currently running for the Democratic nomination against Angela Alsobrooks, executive director of Prince George’s County in Maryland.

On the Republican side, former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan weighed in.

When Politico asked Trone about his comments about Biden’s age, he supported them.

“I often say I wish I was 10 years younger,” Trone said. “I also often say that Joe Biden is doing an incredible job, which is exactly what I said in the unedited version of this video.”