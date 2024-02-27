Florida College Hit With Rare Sanction After DeSantis’ ‘Egregious’ Takeover

New College of Florida

New College of Florida, the school infamously overhauled by Gov. Ron DeSantis and his pals, was slapped with a rare sanction by a national faculty group Monday for “egregious and extensive” standards violations during its conservative takeover last year.

The decision to sanction came after a vote by the American Association of University Professors, which has placed just 12 other universities on its sanctioned list over the last three decades.

The nonprofit, which serves as a resource to professors and fights for their wellbeing, wrote in a report that its decision stemmed from New College’s “unprecedented politically motivated takeover” that was a “complete departure from shared governance.”

