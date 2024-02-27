Kanye Accuses Adidas of ‘Rape’ Over ‘Fake’ Yeezys

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Kanye West has called out Adidas—which terminated its partnership with the rapper in 2022 after his string of antisemitic outbursts—for selling “fake” Yeezy 350s.

In an Instagram video on Monday, West, who now goes by Ye, accused Adidas of “using contract clauses and 50 years of business experience to rape an artist,” and claimed the company is suing him for $250 million.

“Let me explain really clear to you guys what’s happening with Adidas,” Ye says in the video. “Not only are they putting out fake colorways that are non-approved, they’re suing me for $250 million, and they’re also not paying me for these shoes that they’re putting out that have my name on it. And they’re using contract clauses and 50 years of business experience to rape an artist, one of y’all favorite artists, right in front of y’all in broad daylight.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.