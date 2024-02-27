Tue. Feb 27th, 2024

    News

    Kanye Accuses Adidas of ‘Rape’ Over ‘Fake’ Yeezys

    By

    Feb 27, 2024 , , , , ,
    Kanye Accuses Adidas of ‘Rape’ Over ‘Fake’ Yeezys

    Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

    Kanye West has called out Adidas—which terminated its partnership with the rapper in 2022 after his string of antisemitic outbursts—for selling “fake” Yeezy 350s.

    In an Instagram video on Monday, West, who now goes by Ye, accused Adidas of “using contract clauses and 50 years of business experience to rape an artist,” and claimed the company is suing him for $250 million.

    “Let me explain really clear to you guys what’s happening with Adidas,” Ye says in the video. “Not only are they putting out fake colorways that are non-approved, they’re suing me for $250 million, and they’re also not paying me for these shoes that they’re putting out that have my name on it. And they’re using contract clauses and 50 years of business experience to rape an artist, one of y’all favorite artists, right in front of y’all in broad daylight.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Rachel Brosnahan oozes style in a chic black coat and baker boy cap as she steps out amid Paris Fashion Week

    Feb 27, 2024
    News

    Coaches involved in Cam Newton fight reveal what caused viral brawl with former NFL QB: ‘Nobody’s going to let you go around disrespecting’

    Feb 27, 2024
    News

    Here’s why it’s an aircraft carrier tradition to catapult a pair of boots

    Feb 27, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Rachel Brosnahan oozes style in a chic black coat and baker boy cap as she steps out amid Paris Fashion Week

    Feb 27, 2024
    News

    Coaches involved in Cam Newton fight reveal what caused viral brawl with former NFL QB: ‘Nobody’s going to let you go around disrespecting’

    Feb 27, 2024
    News

    Here’s why it’s an aircraft carrier tradition to catapult a pair of boots

    Feb 27, 2024
    News

    A former Democratic senator claimed a GOP congressman impregnated a 20-year-old staffer — and she may face legal trouble over it

    Feb 27, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy