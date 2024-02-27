The 5 best portable monitors in 2024

When you buy through our links, Business Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

The best portable monitors offer a convenient way to add a second screen to your laptop or mobile device.

Amazon

Portable monitors are a great fit for anyone who wants an easy way to expand their screen space at home or on the go. The best portable monitors are perfect for pairing with a laptop or mobile device, giving students and remote workers a convenient way to add a second screen to their setup. Some portable monitors even include built-in batteries and gaming-friendly features.

Our top pick is the 15.6-inch Asus ZenScreen MB16AHG, which delivers automatic screen orientation, a 144Hz display with variable refresh rate, a fold-out kickstand, and a built-in blue light filter. But buyers looking for a more budget-friendly option should consider the value-minded ViewSonic VA1655. Though its refresh rate isn’t variable or as fast, it has the same size and resolution as the ZenScreen for around half the price.

Below, we’ve rounded up five of the best portable monitors you can buy right now, covering a range of functions and use cases, including touchscreens for creative professionals and high-end performance for gaming.

Our picks for the best portable monitors

Best overall: Asus ZenScreen MB16AHG – See at Amazon

Best budget: ViewSonic VA1655 – See at Amazon

Best for gaming: Asus ROG Strix XG17AHP – See at Amazon

Best touchscreen: Espresso 17 Pro – See at Espresso

Best wireless: Ricoh 150BW – See at Amazon

Best overall

The Asus ZenScreen MB16AHG is a great all-around portable display. It fits most use cases, and there’s not much it doesn’t do well, even if it’s not necessarily best-in-class for any particular features.

It’s the average size and weight for a portable monitor (just a hair over two pounds). And it serves up Full HD (1080p) resolution with decent brightness on an LED panel. Going with a thinner or lighter model — or upgrading to a higher resolution or better display type — will cost more, and we think the MB16AHG delivers a great balance between value and performance for the money.

It also has a speedy three-millisecond response time and a fast 144Hz refresh rate, both above entry-level standards. Along with FreeSync technology, these specifications ensure that this ZenScreen can deliver a quick and smooth experience that’s even suitable for gamers.

Beyond that, the monitor comes with decent audio options, thanks to built-in speakers and an audio jack for listening on headphones. And for video, it can connect to devices via USB-C or Mini HDMI. The USB connection is also how the display receives power, either through a connected laptop or to a wall outlet.

The MB16AHG has also been built with ergonomics in mind. A handy fold-out stand allows for tilting at multiple angles, and a threaded socket in the back allows it to be mounted to any standard tripod. The screen automatically orients to portrait or landscape, which is a given for phones nowadays but not always for portable monitors. And it’s TÜV Rheinland-certified (the industry standard) to reduce eye strain through flicker-free and low blue light settings.

Although it’s not quite as affordable as our budget pick just below, the ZenScreen MB16AHG is the best portable monitor for anyone who wants a great all-around display that performs well for a broad range of uses.

Best budget

ViewSonic’s VA1655 undercuts every other portable monitor on this list. Though it doesn’t do anything better than our other picks, it delivers impressive specs for its low price, making it a worthy alternative for shoppers who want to spend less.

One strong point in its favor is that it’s one of the lightest options we recommend, at just 1.5 pounds. And like our top pick, the VA1655 features a 15.6-inch screen with 1080p resolution. On the downside, its seven-millisecond response time is slightly slower than pricier models, but the average student or remote worker probably won’t notice any screen lag. Similarly, the monitor’s peak brightness is at the bottom of the bunch, just on the OK side of what’s acceptable, which means it’s fine for use indoors but won’t be a good match for bright sunlight.

It’s also got a lower native bit depth than our other picks, which means it can’t display as many distinct colors. It still offers decent performance for casual multimedia use, but we don’t recommend this unit for dedicated gamers, photo editors, or serious movie watchers. It’s more of a dependable productivity workhorse for tasks such as word processing, coding, busting out spreadsheets, and showing off presentations.

One interesting feature is that this monitor is capable of two-way charging, so via USB-C, it can either be powered by or send power to a laptop. (For the latter to occur, the VA1655 has to be plugged into an outlet or appropriately strong power bank.)

This monitor comes with a case, plus USB-C and Mini HDMI cables. And it facilitates audio listening with a 3.5mm jack and small built-in speakers. So it’s not just inexpensive but respectably well-featured.

Best for gaming

Over the last few years, Asus’s ROG (Republic of Gamers) brand has become practically synonymous with some of the best gaming laptops and best gaming monitors you can buy. So, it shouldn’t be a huge surprise that the company’s 17.3-inch ROG Strix XG17AHP earns a spot on our guide to the best portable monitors.

This beast sports some pretty sick specs, mostly in terms of its speed. In fact, with a three-millisecond response time and up to 240Hz refresh rate, Asus claims this is the world’s fastest portable gaming monitor. Plus, with adaptive sync on board, it aims to run quickly and tear-free, so you get a smooth experience.

Another distinguishing feature that sets this portable monitor apart from our other recommendations is that it’s one of our only picks blessed with built-in power. More specifically, a quick-charging 7800mAh battery that Asus says can offer around three hours of gameplay. Thus, you don’t need to drain power from a connected laptop, which is a nice perk since gaming laptops are infamous for their short battery life.

Outside its speed and battery, the monitor’s resolution, color gamut, and brightness are solid but not quite top-tier. If we had our druthers, the display would be 4K rather than 1080p, cover the larger DCI-P3 color gamut instead of just sRGB, and offer another 100 to 150 nits of brightness. But it’s still nice that it’s TÜV certified for a flicker-free, low-blue light experience to help reduce eye strain during long sessions.

Asus sells two versions of this monitor: the Strix XG17AHP and an AHPE version. Both are virtually identical, with the only difference (other than price) being that the former includes a foldable tripod stand, and the latter doesn’t. Although we’ve seen a few reports complaining about how wobbly the monitor can be on its tripod, it’s still a nice bonus. You also get a cover (that can act as an impromptu stand in portrait or landscape) and a handy carry bag.

Best touchscreen

You might not already know Espresso, the Australian display maker, but its 17 Pro touchscreen portable monitor is a creative professional’s dream that can rival many dedicated drawing tablets.

For starters, it features a gorgeous 17-inch 4K screen. The durable aluminum chassis and scratch-resistant glass mean it can go nearly anywhere. And for when working at a desk or table, it includes a nice, sturdy stand.

Although it may not have the fastest refresh rate or response time, both specs are adequate for tasks outside of high frame-rate gaming. More importantly, the 17 Pro conveys gorgeous images and video, thanks to a 10-bit color panel and support for the wide DCI-P3 gamut. Moreover, its 450 nits of peak brightness ensures those colors pop in various lighting conditions.

The capacitive touchscreen, its raison d’etre, uses what Espresso calls its proprietary LiveTouch technology. The upshot is that the 17 Pro excels at taking inputs from writing and drawing, plus responding to various gesture controls. The optional pen accessory features a tail eraser and replaceable tip and is sensitive to tilting and over 4,000 pressure levels. It’s a shame the pen doesn’t come included, but you can purchase it separately for $89 or as part of a $1,050 bundle that also includes a stand, case, battery, and paper-like screen coating.

This monitor features many wired connectivity options, including USB-C, HDMI, Mini DisplayPort, and DVI-D. And its built-in speakers automatically activate when the 17 Pro is connected to a secondary power source (i.e., your laptop or a wall outlet).

Lastly, Espresso includes its Jot software, which works in tandem with popular productivity apps (Slides, PowerPoint, Keynote, Evernote, etc.) to help you take notes, draw, sketch, mark up, screenshot, and otherwise create and edit content.

Best wireless

If you want a portable monitor that can work completely free from cables, then this Ricoh model is just what you’re looking for. It supports USB-C and WiFi 5 (802.11ac), so it can connect wired or wirelessly to Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS devices.

The 150BW supports wireless multicasting in either direction. This means the display can handle signals from up to two devices simultaneously, thanks to Miracast functionality. And it supports wirelessly multicasting to up to five other 150BW monitors at the same time, making it a handy option for group presentations if your coworkers use the same display.

The Ricoh150BW is also the only OLED monitor in this guide. OLED panels provide big contrast and viewing angle benefits over LCD technology, and OLED screens are used on many of the best TVs. The scratch- and shatter-proof glass display features multipoint capacitive touch as well. It’s pretty svelte — claiming to be one of the lightest 15.6-inch touchscreen portable monitors on the market— which is impressive, considering it also has an integrated battery to go wireless.

Unfortunately, the listed three hours of battery life isn’t as long as we’d like for a wireless monitor. That’s still enough to watch a movie, give in-person presentations, and tackle short productivity sessions, but isn’t enough to get away with a full day of work.

The monitor’s fantastic color gamut, built-in 1.5-watt speakers, and scorching max response time of one millisecond make it a solid choice for casual gaming. That said, the refresh rate is limited to 60Hz, which is low compared to the 144Hz-plus refresh rate that true gaming displays offer.

Ricoh also sells a compatible stylus pen capable of 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. Given the price, we wish this was automatically bundled with the monitor, but it’s still a great option to have.

How we test portable monitors

We look for key specifications when recommending the best portable monitors.

B&H Photo

We selected the best portable monitors based on hands-on experience and extensive research. In each case, we evaluated models with key performance areas in mind.

To be considered for our guide to the best portable monitors, displays need to meet these minimum specifications:

Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolutionAt least 250 to 300 nits of peak brightnessA refresh rate of 60Hz for productivity or at least 144Hz for gamingA response time under 10 milliseconds for multimedia use or under 30 for productivity

To ensure that our picks remain as portable as possible, we focus on monitor sizes equivalent to most laptop screens (13 to 17 inches measured diagonally), with a profile of about half an inch thick and an average weight of 1.5 to two pounds.

The best portable monitors will also sport multiple connectivity options, including USB-C, HDMI, and, in some cases, wireless capabilities. And we love when monitors offer advanced ergonomics, such as the ability to tilt back, rotate into portrait orientation, or be mounted on a tripod socket. It’s also a plus when a display implements eye-care features like TÜV Rheinland-certified flicker-free and low blue light technologies.

We also consider additional features like touchscreen support, built-in audio speakers, and external/internal batteries. Not everyone will need all these bells and whistles, but we make sure to include options for buyers who want these capabilities.

Portable monitor FAQs

Some portable monitors have built-in batteries so you can pair them with gaming systems on the go.

B&H Photo

What makes a monitor portable?

The best portable monitors are small and light enough to carry around and are typically designed to pair with laptops to provide a second screen that you can easily swap in and out.

A size of 15.6-inches diagonal is standard, but smaller and larger portable monitors exist. Likewise, they usually top out around two pounds (the weight of an ultrathin laptop), with lighter and heavier offerings available. Other cool portability features may include various positioning options (such as a built-in kickstand) and a sensible protective sleeve. Some of the best portable monitors take their mobility even further with wireless connectivity and battery power.

What size portable monitor should I consider?

Generally speaking, if you’re looking to pair a portable monitor with a laptop, we recommend finding something roughly the same size as your laptop’s built-in screen. If you’re a gamer or creative, a bigger screen (17 inches and up) may be better, though you’ll sacrifice some portability.

Do portable monitors need to be plugged in?

Most portable monitors need to be plugged into a power source to work. Many models can be plugged into the laptop you’re pairing them with or directly into a wall outlet. Just keep in mind that powering your portable monitor via a laptop will cause your laptop battery to drain faster.

Some portable monitors include dedicated batteries that can be charged, and some allow you to use external batteries that you can buy separately.

Do all portable monitors have batteries?

No, many portable monitors do not include a built-in battery. In our guide to the best portable monitors, only the Asus ROG Strix XG17AHP and Ricoh 150BW have built-in batteries.

How much should I spend on a portable monitor?

As with any technology, it all depends on your needs. Entry-level portable monitors cost between $100 and $300. But those craving advanced features like 4K resolution, an OLED panel, or touchscreen support should expect to drop between $500 and $1,000.

Can I use my tablet as a portable monitor?

Yes, some tablets can act as portable monitors. Apple fans may be able to use their iPad as a second screen, thanks to Apple’s Sidecar feature. For more tablet recommendations, check out our guide to the best iPads.

The best portable monitor overall Amazon Versatility, a sleek design, and an affordable price with great features make the Asus ZenScreen MB16AC our top pick. Screen size: 15.6-inchesResolution: 1080pConnectivity: USB-C with connection to USB-A through the DisplayLink driverRefresh rate: 60HzCheck out our guide to the best laptops Pros: Support for USB-C and USB-A connections, vibrant color reproduction, super slim body, nice feature set Cons: Brightness at only 220 cd/㎡, non-touchscreen panel Asus touts the Asus ZenScreen MB16AC as a super slim and light portable monitor, which it is. It’s almost half the thinness and weight of the new MacBook Pro 13-inch at 8 millimeters and 0.78 kilograms, making it a glorious companion when you’re traveling or working on-the-go. But, it’s also so much more than that. This portable monitor claims to be the world’s first portable monitor with a hybrid-signal solution, meaning that not only does it have native USB-C support, but it also offers USB-A connectivity support via the DisplayLink driver. So, whether you’re entirely dependent on USB-C or you find yourself needing to use a USB-A connection every now and then, this offers that versatility you need. Its vibrant 15.6-inch IPS screen with a 1080p (1,920 x 1,080-pixel) resolution also allows automatic screen orientation with the DisplayWidget software. That means you can switch from landscape mode for productivity to portrait mode for presentations and reading. Besides the automatic screen orientation, it also has its own foldable smart case to protect the screen from scratches and dust, a smart pen hole so you won’t lose another stylus pen, and the Asus blue light filter so it’s easy on the eyes. And, it comes with its own ZenScreen pen. The best budget portable monitor Amazon At less than $200, the Auzai Portable Monitor offers a helpful set of features and impressive picture quality. Screen size: 15.6-inchesResolution: 1080pConnectivity: 2 USB-C, mini HDMIRefresh rate: 75HzCheck out our guide to the best MacBooks Pros: Wide port selection, cheap price, built-in speakers, gaming console compatibility, super thin and light Cons: Not a lot of bells and whistles, stand solution isn’t great, speakers are subpar The Auzai Portable Monitor costs less than $200 without compromising on quality and features, making it well-deserving of its best budget portable monitor title. Among its features are compatibility with PlayStation and Xbox game consoles — which should apply to the previous and current generation models — its own built-in speakers, and a settings menu so you can adjust brightness, contrast and audio based on your personal preferences. It may only have a 60Hz refresh rate, but that’s certainly enough for casual gaming. This 15.6-inch 1080p IPS portable monitor is also incredibly sleek, beating the Asus ZenScreen MB16AC at 3.56 millimeters thin and 0.62 kilograms. The sound quality isn’t the best, understandably due to its thinness, but the picture quality is excellent with deep contrast, vibrant colors, and decent brightness at 250 cd/m². It’s certainly a great portable viewing solution for gaming and entertainment. And, thanks to the case and screen protector that come with it, you know it’ll stay safe in your bag while you’re on-the-go. The best portable monitor for 4K HDR Amazon The Eviciv 4K Portable Monitor comes at a solid price for a 4K portable monitor and has many features to offer. Screen size: 15.6-inchesResolution: 4K, 3840 x 1260pConnectivity: 2 USB-C, mini HDMIRefresh rate: 60HzCheck out our guide to the best computer mouse Pros: Really affordable for everything it offers, excellent 4K picture quality, 178-degree viewing angle, great feature set, nice port selection Cons: There are cheaper alternatives if you don’t need 4K resolution While 4K resolution (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) is all the rage in computer monitors these days, portable 4K monitors are rare. There’s a good reason why: These monitors are small enough that having 1080p resolution is actually much better, especially for productivity. However, if 4K is necessary for your workflow,the 15.6-inch Eviciv 4K Portable Monitor is the most cost-effective option. It offers 300cd/m² brightness, 16.7 million display colors, and 100% sRGB colour gamut, giving photographers and video editors vibrant images with accurate colors. The monitor also has a 178-degree viewing angle, HDR support, AMD FreeSync for gamers, portrait and landscape modes for presentations, and built-in speakers for entertainment. It also includes a nice selection of connections, including one HDMI and 2 USB-C ports that offer both power and signal support. And, if those features aren’t enough, it also comes with a nifty magnetic stand cover. Not bad for a portable monitor that’s less than $350? We’d say it’s a bargain. The best portable monitor for gaming B&H For esports and fast-paced gaming, you cannot go wrong with the Asus ROG Strix XG17AHPE, as long as you can put up with its massive size. Screen size: 17.3-inchesResolution: 4K, 3840 x 1260pConnectivity: 2 USB-C, mini HDMIRefresh rate: 240HzCheck out our guide to the best gaming headset Pros: Incredibly fast refresh rate, not too expensive, up to three hours of battery life, nice port selection Cons: Big, heavier than most portable monitors The Asus ROG Strix XG17AHPE is the most advanced portable monitor you’ll find, especially if you’re all about fast-paced gaming and esports. With its 240Hz refresh rate and 3-millisecond response time, it delivers the smoothest picture quality you’ll find in a portable display. That’s on top of its adaptive-sync technology, which enables tear-free gaming for a more immersive experience, and a 17.3-inch IPS panel for more space. Even better, this screen offers up to three hours of battery life when gaming at 240Hz. It also offers a wide 178-degree viewing angle that’s ideal for esports players gaming in front of an audience. It also includes other perks like 100% sRGB color gamut for a rich and vibrant display quality, quick charging capabilities, built-in stereo speakers, and a decent selection of ports that include USB-C, micro HDMI and a 3.5mm audio jack. And of course, it comes with Asus’ ROG Smart Cover for protection. It’s somehow even cheaper than the MSI Optix MAG161V, though not by much. Just know that this is a 17-inch display weighing 1.06 kilograms, which makes it too bulky for light travel. The best touchscreen portable monitor B&H Windows and Android users will love the immersive touchscreen experience on the Asus Zenscreen MB16AMT. Screen size: 15.6-inchesResolution: 1080pConnectivity: USB-C, mini HDMIRefresh rate: 60HzCheck out our guide to the best charging cables Pros: Touchscreen capability is impeccable, decent battery life, nice feature set, fairly lightweight, great picture quality Cons: Single port, a bit pricey, touchscreen support for macOS limited Touchscreen support is pretty much standard on today’s laptops, even those that aren’t meant to be laptop-tablet hybrids. So it was only a matter of time before touchscreens became available on portable monitors as well. The best one we’ve seen so far is the Asus Zenscreen MB16AMT, which comes with gesture-based, multi-touch controls that are simply fantastic. Smooth, accurate, and responsive, especially on Windows and Android, this 15.6-inch IPS touchscreen portable monitor is the one to get, especially if you’re using it for design. The monitor also has a 7,800mAh battery that can last for up to four hours, and it’s fairly lightweight as well at 0.91 kilograms. We would have liked it to be a little brighter, but at 250 cd/㎡, it’s luminous enough. Plus, the vibrant picture quality and superb contrast should make up for that. Other notable features worth mentioning include its hybrid signal solution, so you can use both USB-C and USB Type A connections, a smart cover and smart pen hole, a wide 178° viewing angle, and automatic screen orientation. How to choose a portable monitor Portable monitors come in a variety of sizes, prices, and connectivity types, so there’s something out there for everyone. Still, there are a few key factors to consider. Size: Just like laptops, portable monitors are typically available in 13.3-, 15.6-, and 17.3- inch sizes. Consider what it is you’ll be using it for before you decide. Larger displays offer a better viewing experience so they’re best for games and entertainment. However, they also tend to be heavier. If portability and traveling light are your main concerns, then a smaller screen might be a better choice.Resolution: The resolution of a portable monitor determines how sharp and detailed the image will look. Portable monitors are available in 4K, Full HD 1080p, and lower resolutions – though 1080p is the standard. Connectivity: A USB-C or Thunderbolt 3 connection is the best available. It’s more powerful, has faster transfer speeds, and is becoming the standard on many laptops. However, some portable displays also include common video connections like HDMI, allowing you to easily connect them to game consoles and media players. Others still have USB ports, some of which can also be used to power the monitor directly from a connected device.Refresh rate and response time: If you’re buying a portable monitor for gaming, you should be mindful of the display’s refresh rate and response time. Refresh rates higher than 60Hz can provide a smoother experience when gaming at higher frame rates. Some portable gaming monitors come with 240Hz refresh rates, which is pretty impressive considering it outpaces frame rates in most PC games.

Read the original article on Business Insider