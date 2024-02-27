Taylor Swift’s father Scott, 71, accused of assaulting paparazzi at a Sydney wharf as megastar lets her hair down until 3am after wrapping up her Aussie Eras tour

<!–

Taylor Swift’s father is accused of punching a photographer in the face after her final show in Sydney.

Police confirmed that Scott Swift, 71, allegedly assaulted Ben McDonald, 51, at a ferry dock in Neutral Bay at around 3am on Tuesday morning.

It is understood Taylor and her father had been partying to celebrate the end of the Australian leg of her Eras tour when the alleged incident occurred.

Mr McDonald told Daily Mail Australia that Taylor and Scott had gotten off a boat and “charged” at it.

