Tue. Feb 27th, 2024

    News

    Taylor Swift’s father Scott, 71, accused of assaulting paparazzi at a Sydney wharf as megastar lets her hair down until 3am after wrapping up her Aussie Eras tour

    By

    Feb 27, 2024 , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
    Taylor Swift’s father Scott, 71, accused of assaulting paparazzi at a Sydney wharf as megastar lets her hair down until 3am after wrapping up her Aussie Eras tour

    By Charlotte Karp for Daily Mail Australia

    Published: 17:05 EST, February 26, 2024 | Updated: 17:13 EST, February 26, 2024

    <!–

    <!–

    <!– <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    Taylor Swift’s father is accused of punching a photographer in the face after her final show in Sydney.

    Police confirmed that Scott Swift, 71, allegedly assaulted Ben McDonald, 51, at a ferry dock in Neutral Bay at around 3am on Tuesday morning.

    It is understood Taylor and her father had been partying to celebrate the end of the Australian leg of her Eras tour when the alleged incident occurred.

    Mr McDonald told Daily Mail Australia that Taylor and Scott had gotten off a boat and “charged” at it.

    More to come

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Rachel Brosnahan oozes style in a chic black coat and baker boy cap as she steps out amid Paris Fashion Week

    Feb 27, 2024
    News

    Coaches involved in Cam Newton fight reveal what caused viral brawl with former NFL QB: ‘Nobody’s going to let you go around disrespecting’

    Feb 27, 2024
    News

    Here’s why it’s an aircraft carrier tradition to catapult a pair of boots

    Feb 27, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Rachel Brosnahan oozes style in a chic black coat and baker boy cap as she steps out amid Paris Fashion Week

    Feb 27, 2024
    News

    Coaches involved in Cam Newton fight reveal what caused viral brawl with former NFL QB: ‘Nobody’s going to let you go around disrespecting’

    Feb 27, 2024
    News

    Here’s why it’s an aircraft carrier tradition to catapult a pair of boots

    Feb 27, 2024
    News

    A former Democratic senator claimed a GOP congressman impregnated a 20-year-old staffer — and she may face legal trouble over it

    Feb 27, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy