Flight attendant reveals fascinating reason why cabin crew sit on their hands during takeoff and landing

A Cebu Pacific flight attendant revealed why she sits on her hands

Henny Lim revealed in a TikTok post that he was part of a ‘toning position’

It is designed to protect the body from injury in the event of impact.

A professional flight attendant has revealed the real reason why cabin crew sit on their hands during landings.

Henny Lim, a flight attendant for Philippine-based airline Cebu Pacific, took to TikTok to explain why passengers will watch flight staff buckle into their jump seats before proceeding to sit on their hands before landing. their planes. .

‘Have you ever wondered why cabin crew sit like that during take-off and landing?’ The video began, along with a clip of a flight attendant assuming the “landing” position on her jump seat.

“It’s called ‘reinforcement position,’” a voiceover declared.

Stewardess Henny Lim works for Cebu Pacific, based in the Philippines

He took to TikTok to explain why passengers saw flight attendants put their hands under their thighs while they were buckled into their jump seats during landings.

‘This position involves fastening seat belts securely, sitting upright, sitting on your hands (arms up, thumbs in), arms loose and feet flat on the ground.

«The goal is to keep the body in a rigid posture so that, in the event of impact from an unplanned emergency, the body suffers less damage.

“This keeps body movement restricted, so there is less chance of injury upon impact.

‘During this time, [your flight attendants] They will also go through the ‘silent check’, which prepares them for an emergency situation at every take-off and landing.’

“This includes being aware of emergency equipment on scene, door operation, commands given, and any visual cues outside the aircraft,” the voiceover concluded, adding, “Safe flight for everyone.”

Henny’s video was originally shared in 2022, but recently resurfaced.

According to a note from Federal Aviation AdministrationThere are “two main reasons to prepare for impact.”

“One is to reduce the shock and the other is to reduce the secondary impact,” he said.

‘Secondary impact can be reduced by prepositioning the body (particularly the head) against the surface it would hit during impact.

“Jumping can be reduced by having the occupant flex, bend, or lean forward on their legs in some way.”

Henny is far from the first stewardess content creator to go viral by shedding light on what it’s like to work behind the scenes of air travel.

TikTok flight attendant Destanie has previously divulged the wildest stunts she’s seen passengers perform in a bid to get a seat upgrade.

In another post, Destanie talked about all the things she didn’t like “about being a flight attendant,” from people who make her life “difficult for no reason” to working with “strong personalities” in the sky.

Still, Destanie insisted, “I love this job and I’m so grateful to have this lifestyle.” But it’s not all rainbows and butterflies.’

On the other hand, flight attendant Esther Sturrus talked about how to be an ideal passenger from the cabin crew’s point of view.