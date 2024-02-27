Letter With White Powder Mailed to Donald Trump Jr.’s Florida Home: Sources

Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Multiple fire trucks and men in hazmat suits were spotted outside Donald Trump Jr.’s home in Jupiter, Florida, on Monday evening after he received a letter containing an unidentified white powder inside of it, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Trump Jr., the eldest son of former President Donald Trump, is a vocal and adamant supporter of his father and has been on the campaign trail with him often throughout the year.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

