A former Democratic senator claimed a GOP congressman impregnated a 20-year-old staffer — and she may face legal trouble over it

Former Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota shared a rumor about Republican Rep. Matt Rosendale of Montana during a podcast episode.

Bill Clark and Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via Getty Images

Former Sen. Heidi Heitkamp claimed Rep. Matt Rosendale impregnated a young staffer.”I think their caucus may lose a member in the next couple days,” said Heitkamp.Rosendale’s office says the allegation is “100% false and defamatory” and threatened legal action.

During an episode of the “Talking Feds” podcast released on Monday, the North Dakota Democrat floated the salacious “rumor” about Republican Rep. Matt Rosendale, who recently suspended his campaign for the US Senate in Montana.

“Just to gossip a little bit, there’s a reason why Rosendale backed out of that Senate race,” said Heitkamp. “The rumor is that he impregnated a 20-year-old staff person.”

She also predicted that Rosendale would soon resign from Congress entirely as a result of the alleged incident.

“Just a little rumor, I think their caucus may lose a member in the next couple days,” Heitkamp said of House Republicans.”Might be the congressman from Montana.”

Rosendale, one of the eight Republicans who voted to oust former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, abandoned his Senate campaign after less than a week following former President Donald Trump’s endorsement of his primary opponent, Tim Sheehy.

It remains unclear whether Rosendale will seek reelection to his House seat.

In a statement to Business Insider, Rosendale spokesman Ron Kovach rejected the allegation and alluded to legal action against the ex-senator, who’s now the director of the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics.

“This is 100% false and defamatory and former Sen. Heitkamp will be hearing from our lawyers soon,” said Kovach.

Representatives for Heitkamp did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

