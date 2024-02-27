Rachel Brosnahan oozes style in a chic black coat and baker boy cap as she steps out amid Paris Fashion Week

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Rachel Brosnahan cut an incredibly stylish figure as she stepped out in the middle of Paris Fashion Week on Monday.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star, 33, oozes style in a long black wool coat that she layered over a turtleneck.

Rachel completed the look with a baker’s cap and carried her essentials in a quilted leather Chanel bag.

She slipped her long, toned legs into dark tights and chunky boots while wearing her brunette locks in loose, bouncy curls.

The actress stars alongside David Corenswet in her latest film, Superman: Legacy, which will be released in 2025.

Rachel Brosnahan, 33, cut an incredibly stylish figure as she stepped out in the middle of Paris Fashion Week on Monday.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star oozes style in a long black wool coat that she layered over a turtleneck sweater.

Brosnahan, who has been acting since 2009, told Extra that she would put her own spin on her Lois Lane character.

“We’ve been talking a lot about where this project fits into the canon of the Supermans we know,” he shared. “So, hopefully, this will be…we’ll put our own stamp on things.”

She told Entertainment Tonight: ‘Every person involved in this production is a perfect nerd for Superman. We all grew up watching movies. Some of us were reading the comics. So I feel like it’s made with a lot of love. And I think this Superman will have a sense of humor.”

Brosnahan, who initially worked at a children’s publishing company, landed his first movie role in high school and has starred in shows like Grey’s Anatomy and Gossip Girl..

His career has earned him a Primetime Emmy and two Golden Globes.

Upon winning her Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, she said: ‘[The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel] “It’s fun and, I think, full of joy at its core, and that’s something we need a lot more of in the world right now.”

In 2018, she reportedly secretly married fellow actor Jason Ralph.

The following year he launched Scrap Paper Pictures, a production company.