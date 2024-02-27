Tue. Feb 27th, 2024

    Jacob Rothschild, Banking Scion Who Struck Out on His Own, Dies at 87

    Jacob Rothschild, the British financier and philanthropist who built his own empire after walking away from his family’s, has died. He was 87.

    His death was confirmed on Monday by his family, who told the Associated Press in a statement that Rothschild, formally known as the fourth Baron Rothschild, had been “a towering presence in many people’s lives, a superbly accomplished financier, a champion of the arts and culture, a devoted public servant, a passionate supporter of charitable causes in Israel and Jewish culture, a keen environmentalist and much-loved friend, father and grandfather.”

    The family said he would be buried in accordance with Jewish custom in a small family ceremony, and that there would be a memorial held at a later date to celebrate his life. They did not immediately provide further details.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

