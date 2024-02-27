Sweet moment Travis Kelce accepts a friendship bracelet from a fan at Taylor Swift’s Sydney show during Eras Tour: ‘I am in shock’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

An Australian Swiftie was left stunned after a rare interaction with Travis Kelce at Taylor Swift’s concert in Sydney on Friday.

Over the weekend, TikTok user Pia uploaded a video of herself standing just meters from Travis, who flew from the United States to attend Swift’s first show in Sydney, at Accor Stadium.

Travis looked absolutely smitten as he looked at his girlfriend during the show, smiling and clapping as he even tried out some dance moves.

In the clip, the fan removed a beaded friendship bracelet from her wrist and gave it to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

Kelce, who was already wearing a stack of friendship bracelets on both arms, happily accepted the fans’ offer with a warm smile and put it on her wrist.

An Australian Swiftie was left stunned after a rare interaction with Travis Kelce at Taylor Swift’s concert in Sydney on Friday. The fan removed a beaded friendship bracelet from her wrist and gave it to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

He then mouthed “thank you,” before turning to another fan and giving him a friendly wave.

Pia wrote alongside the clip: “I gave my karma bracelet to the Chiefs guy coming straight home with Taylor Swift,” a reference to lyrics from Swift’s hit song Karma.

In the caption, he added: ‘I’m shocked this happened! She appeared out of nowhere.

TikTok users were quick to praise Kelce for her sweet act, with one commenting, “It’s so nice of her to always engage with the Swifties.”

TikTok users were quick to praise Kelce for the sweet act, with one commenting, “It’s so nice of you to always join in with the Swifties” (Kelce is pictured with Rita Ora on Friday’s show).

“OMG you can tell he really wants to focus on Tay but he still appreciated it,” swooned another.

After the show, Swift ran into her boyfriend’s arms and kissed him passionately.

However, Travis was not present at his second show in Sydney on Saturday night after flying back to Las Vegas following a whirlwind visit in Australia.

Travis looked absolutely smitten as he looked at his girlfriend during the show, smiling and clapping as he even tried out some dance moves.

However, Travis was not present at his second show in Sydney on Saturday night after flying back to Las Vegas following a whirlwind visit in Australia.

Since returning to Las Vegas, Travis has continued his Super Bowl celebrations with his Kansas Chief teammates and they were spotted partying Saturday night.

Travis was seen drinking champagne throughout the night and at one point appeared to be having the time of his life as the DJ played Taylor’s hit Love Story.

The team’s celebrations came just two weeks after their Super Bowl LVIII victory against the San Francisco 49ers.

Taylor has reportedly provided Travis with several relationship rules, including prohibiting him from going to strip clubs and posing for photos with female fans.

He has become the center of attention amid his relationship with the pop star and she is reportedly cautious about her public image, particularly after her drunken display at the Super Bowl parade.