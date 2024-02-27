Oscar De La Hoya challenges UFC chief Dana White to a FIGHT in potential co-main event with Ryan Garcia vs Sean O’Malley crossover: ‘We’re cool… it doesn’t mean we can’t go at it’

Ryan Garcia asked Dana White to let him fight Sean O’Malley in the Octagon

O’Malley is set to make his first title defense against Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera in March.

Boxing legend turned promoter Oscar De La Hoya proposed an MMA fight between himself and UFC president Dana White.

Golden Boy’s release came days after his client Ryan Garcia begged White to allow him to fight UFC bantamweight king Sean O’Malley in the Octagon. Should the two high-level strikers meet in the cage, the 51-year-old believes he and White are the legitimate co-stars.

De La Hoya appeared on MMA Hour on Monday and presented his idea of ​​introducing Ariel Helwani.

“Actually, I would love that because Ryan can fight in the main event with this guy. And maybe he could play Dana in the co-main event,” De La Hoya said.

With the bitter history of White and De La Hoya, Helwani noted that the event would be impossible to carry out. However, De La Hoya insisted that he and the UFC president are “cool.”

Oscar De La Hoya challenged UFC president Dana White to fight on MMA Hour on Monday

De La Hoya said he and White should co-star if Ryan Garcia vs. Sean O’Malley materializes

‘We’re ok. I mean, I don’t know if we’re okay. “I don’t even talk to the guy,” De La Hoya said.

“You put something in there saying you wanted to bury the hatchet,” Helwani noted.

‘Yes I’m fine. But that doesn’t mean we can’t do it.

Garcia’s desire to fight O’Malley in the UFC came to light during the buildup to his fight with Devin Haney on April 20. On the other hand, O’Malley is making his first title defense against Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera in the UFC. 299 on March 9.

Garcia stated that he wants to fight O’Malley in the UFC as he prepares to fight Devin Haney.

O’Malley will make his first UFC title defense against Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera at UFC 299 in March

“I would fight Sean O’Malley in the UFC, that’s all, but Dana, you should give me that real check,” Garcia tweeted on Saturday. He also appeared on Helwani’s show on Monday and doubled down on him, saying: “I’d beat his ass in MMA, guaranteed.”

“Bro, I’ll kill you in a matter of minutes,” O’Malley wrote in response.

While his fighter traded verbal blows with O’Malley, De La Hoya acknowledged the talent of the rising UFC star in the same interview.

“I like him, he’s a good forward,” De La Hoya said. “It would be a great promotion.”