Neal Maupay riles up Kevin Nolan at half-time with players forced to step in and break things up… as Gary Neville reveals what caused the livid reaction from the West Ham coach

Maupay and Nolan clashed at half-time of West Ham’s 4-2 win over Brentford.

The Brentford striker has been involved in several disputes in recent games.

Secrets of those fights between players… and footballers who DO hold grudges – everything is beginning podcast

West Ham assistant manager Kevin Nolan was seen angrily confronting Brentford star Neal Maupay at half-time at the London Stadium.

Nolan approached Maupay as the teams emerged for the second half, with West Ham leading 2-1 in Monday night’s Premier League match.

According to Sky Sports commentator Gary Neville, Nolan had allegedly been outside referee Simon Hooper’s room at half-time.

Maupay reportedly angered Nolan and the dispute continued until the end.

“A lot happened at half-time when the players came back from the tunnel,” Neville said.

Kevin Nolan, left, faced Neal Maupay, center, as the teams emerged after halftime.

Nolan was reportedly angry because Maupay was waiting outside referee Simon Hooper’s room.

Maupay has been involved in a series of disputes in the Premier League in recent weeks.

“We believe Brentford striker Neal Maupay was outside the referee’s room and Kevin Nolan (West Ham first team coach) took offense to it.

“It doesn’t seem like he’s calmed down either.”

Brentford were angered after seeing Hooper reject penalty appeals in the first half.

The Bees appealed that Mohammed Kudus had pushed Sergio Reguilon in the box, but saw their claims dismissed.

Maupay had given Brentford hope in the first half by reducing the deficit to 2-1 in the 13th minute.

Thomas Frank’s team conceded two goals in the first seven minutes to Jarrod Bowen.

The West Ham star completed a hat-trick to regain their two-goal lead in the second half, before a stunning goal from Emerson Palmieri secured a 4-1 lead.

Maupay has been involved in a number of recent on-field disputes, including copying James Maddison’s darts celebration as he gave Brentford the lead at Tottenham, only for Spurs to fight back to win.

The Premier League pantomime villain then angered Kyle Walker and was accused of talking about the winger’s family in the wake of news he had fathered a second child with a different woman to his partner.

The forward was criticized for his actions but insisted he never crossed the line, denying allegations surrounding his alleged comments to Walker in his team’s 3-1 defeat to the Champions League on February 5.