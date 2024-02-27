Tue. Feb 27th, 2024

    GOP Rep. Scott Perry Wants to Cancel Biden’s SOTU Address Over Border

    Feb 27, 2024
    Fox Business

    Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) suggested Monday that his Republican colleagues in the House should deny an invitation to President Joe Biden to deliver his State of the Union address over the GOP’s displeasure at the handling of the southern border.

    House Speaker Mike Johnson already invited Biden in early January, and the president accepted the offer to speak on Capitol Hill on March 7. In the weeks since, however, Republicans have made the border a lingering issue, rejecting a bipartisan bill after former President Donald Trump voiced opposition to it.

    On Fox Business Network, Perry insisted that “we need to use every single point of leverage” to help bring about legislation he sees as acceptable, and that “certainly” includes the president’s annual address to Congress.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

