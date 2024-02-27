Taylor Swift becomes emotional over her Aussie fans’ sweet gesture while she performs song about her late grandmother Majorie

<!–

An Australian Swiftie captured the moment Taylor Swift got emotional during one of her Eras Tour concerts in Sydney.

In a video shared on Facebook, Swift, 33, can be seen crying on stage as she pays tribute to her late grandmother Marjorie Finlay by performing her hit ballad Marjorie at Accor Stadium.

During the performance, hundreds of fans turned on their mobile phone flashlights to pay tribute to the late Marjorie Finlay.

The megastar seemed genuinely touched by her fans’ sweet tribute, shaking her head and sighing in amazement.

“Taylor is still amazed that everyone knew to turn on the lights during Marjorie,” the fan captioned the heartwarming video.

Taylor Swift, 33, (pictured) was touched by the sweet gesture of her Australian fans as she performed a song about her late grandmother Majorie Finlay during one of her Eras Tour concerts in Sydney.

Fans were first introduced to the heartfelt tune in December 2020 when Swift unexpectedly released her album Evermore.

At the time, Swift explained that Marjorie was written with her grandmother in mind, noting that “she still visits me sometimes…if only in my dreams.”

The sentimental lyrics recount the timeless advice passed down by Finlay, who died in 2003, when Swift included the line: “Never be so kind that you forget to be smart / and never be so smart that you forget to be kind.”

Fans were first introduced to the heartfelt tune in December 2020 when Swift unexpectedly released her album Evermore. (In the photo: Swift as a child posing with Finlay)

Swift also detailed Finlay’s career as an opera singer with the Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra.

Perhaps the most moving element of the recording is the sound of Finlay’s voice supporting Taylor in the background.

Finlay died when Swift was 13, a year before signing her first record deal.

More than 600,000 people attended the Australian leg of his Eras Tour.

A record 96,000 fans attended each of their three Melbourne shows and another 83,000 Swifties attended each of their four Sydney shows.