Scott Morrison’s surprising act for his daughters Abby and Lily during his farewell speech to Australia – as he reveals how two of his bodyguards suffered ‘terrible injuries’

Scott Morrison has given an emotional farewell speech as he hangs up his political boots almost two years after losing the federal election.

The former Prime Minister sparked some laughter from the crowd and his colleagues when he kept a promise to his daughters, Lily and Abby.

With a ‘ScoMo’ friendship bracelet still strapped to his wrist from his recent appearance at Taylor Swift’s concert, Morrison attempted to inject as many references to the pop star’s music into his speech as he could.

“It is true that my political opponents have often made me see red. Often, when subjected to tortured poets Who would rise to attack me reputation,’ he said.

‘In response, I always thought it was important to be brave and speak Now. Or keep my silence forever and allow those attacks to become folklore. Since I left university in 1989…this has always been my approach.

‘My great consolation has always been my loverJen… ..who has always been there for me whenever I needed her since dawn, and beyond the many midnight we have shared together.

‘Actually I’m a real new romantic after all. I can assure you that there is no bad blood. As always I have been someone who has been able… get it off.

He then joked: “Anything for my daughters.” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese then thanked Mr Morrison for successfully completing his ‘blank space‘.

On a more serious note, Morrison thanked his former protection team within the Australian Federal Police during the speech.

He highlighted two staff members who were “terribly injured” in a car accident in Tasmania while on duty.

‘I especially want to mention Travis Ford and Jen McCrae, who were seriously injured while doing their duty protecting me. ..in a terrible car accident in Tasmania,’ he said.

Morrison thanked his former protection team within the Australian Federal Police during the speech, highlighting two staff who were "terribly injured" in a car accident while on duty.

‘I will always be grateful for their sacrifice.

“When their colleagues ran towards them at the scene, their first words were, not knowing what had happened, ‘Is anyone okay, boss?’ Thank you.’

The former Prime Minister also made great reference to his religious faith, stating: ‘In the past, human rights abuses were called “crimes against God”, not just against humanity. And they are and continue to be.

‘It is not necessary to share my Christian faith to appreciate the virtue of human rights. I’m not suggesting you do it.

‘We must be careful not to diminish the influence and voice of the Judeo-Christian faith in our Western society, as by doing so we risk our society falling into a worthless void.

‘So, in the growing Western acceptance of secularism, let us be careful not to disconnect from what I would say is our greatest gift and the most effective protection of our freedoms: the Judeo-Christian values ​​on which our freedom and our society were founded.

“Believe it or not, it would be wise to respect and appreciate this important bond and foundation.”