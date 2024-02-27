Bill Murray and Naomi Watts bundle up in long coats and scarves while filming The Friend together in New York City

The 73-year-old actor stood out in a bright red scarf while filming outdoor scenes with Naomi, 55, who bundled up in a large gray coat, and dog Bing.

Bill wore a dark blue coat over a light blue shirt and black pants as he walked down a city sidewalk with Naomi, who also kept warm with a colorful scarf.

Naomi has previously been seen filming The Friend with Bing in New York City.

Bill Murray and Naomi Watts were spotted filming The Friend together on Monday in New York City along with a canine co-star.

Bill Murray was spotted wearing a gray sweatshirt and jeans while working with a huge Great Dane named Bing on the set of The Friend in New York City on Monday.

The Caddyshack star was filmed running under a bridge along the water.

The Hollywood star had debuted Bing on her Instagram in January, but did not tell her nearly two million followers that it was linked to her new project.

The two-time Oscar nominee was first seen on set with Bing in early February.

He also talked about the Great Dane on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in late January.

“I have a dog that weighs six pounds,” he told Jimmy. ‘This dog weighs 150 pounds, I think. And he’s my co-star. He really he’s gigantic.’

She gushed about the opportunity to star alongside an animal in a lead role in the film, saying Bing is “very adorable.”

“It’s not often that a dog has a starring role,” he said. ‘He is a special dog. Very adorable. He is a good dog.

Naomi showed her cute smile while filming with Bill

The Friend follows a writer (Naomi) who adopts her late mentor’s heartbroken Great Dane, Apollo (Bing), and the grief she shares with the precious pet as they both mourn their recent loss.

Written, produced and directed by collaborators Scott McGehee and David Siegel, The Friend is a film adaptation of Sigrid Núñez’s 2018 novel of the same name, which won the US National Book Award for Fiction.

Naomi attended the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday in Los Angeles with her husband Billy Crudup, 55.

In addition to The Friend, Naomi has the upcoming French erotic drama film Emmanuelle in the works.

Bill can be seen in the upcoming crime thriller Riff Raff which is currently in post-production.