Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is accused of sexually assaulting MALE producer and forcing him to perform sex acts during drug-fueled orgies with prostitutes in bombshell $30MILLION suit

Rap billionaire Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is facing accusations that he sexually abused a man after a record producer sued him for constant groping and possible drug-induced rape.

Rodney ‘Lil Rod’ Jones says he was ordered to recruit prostitutes and have sex with them for the star’s pleasure, and has hundreds of hours of video documenting his “serious illegal activity.”

The embattled hip-hop star already faces lawsuits from three women and has lost a series of business deals in the wake of the lawsuits.

Jones has named some of the industry’s biggest names as co-defendants in the $30 million lawsuit, alleging that record boss Ethiopia Habtemariam dismissed Combs’ groping as “friendly antics” and his way of “proving that he likes you”.

The star has denied the existing allegations against him, calling them “disgusting,” and his lawyer dismissed Jones’ claims as “pure fiction.”

Rapper and music industry mogul Sean Combs was sued on November 16 by singer Cassie, who accused him of rape and physical abuse before the case was settled out of court.

The star received the key to New York City with her sons Quincy Brown and Justin Combs in Times Square in September last year.

Record producer Rodney ‘Lil Rod’ Jones claims he was subjected to a year of harassment and abuse

“Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who brazenly filed a $30 billion lawsuit seeking an undeserved payday,” attorney Shawn Holley told TMZ.

‘Your reckless mention of events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to grab headlines.

‘We have overwhelming and indisputable evidence that his claims are complete lies. Our attempts to share this evidence with Mr. Jones’ lawyer, Tyrone Blackburn, have been ignored, as Mr. Blackburn refuses to return our calls.’

Combs recruited Jones in August 2022 to produce some of the songs on the R&B album ‘The Love Album: Off the Grid’, which was nominated for a Grammy upon its release in September 2023.

“Mr. Jones agreed and his life has been adversely affected ever since,” the lawsuit states.

For more than a year, she endured “constant, unsolicited and unauthorized groping and touching of the anus” at Combs’ homes in Florida, Los Angeles and New York, as well as on a rented yacht in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Combs introduced Cuba Gooding Jr to him on the yacht where the actor allegedly began “touching, groping and caressing Mr. Jones’ legs, upper inner thighs near groin, lower back near buttocks.” and shoulders.”

He claims he was also sexually assaulted by a cousin of Combs’ girlfriend, Yung Miami, and forced to watch a video of record producer Stevie J having sex with another man.

Jones was supposed to work in Combs’ bathroom, where the star showered naked behind a glass partition, according to the lawsuit.

The producer alleges that Combs threatened to inflict bodily harm if Jones did not comply with his demands.

“Mr. Combs has always made it clear that he has immense power in the music industry and with authorities,” the lawsuit states.

He claims that underage girls and sex workers were invited to parties at the star’s house and that he saw the star spike their drinks.

He also claims he was ordered to go to Miami bars and nightspots to recruit sex workers, and says he himself was drugged in February of last year before waking up naked, dizzy and confused in bed with Combs and two sex workers.

The lawsuit was filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York and also names as defendants Combs’ son Justin, his chief of staff Kristina Khorram and Universal’s CEO. Music Group, Sir Lucian Grange.

He accuses Khorram of “setting him up” on Combs’ behalf and claims that Motown Records, Love Records and Universal Music Group formed a “Rico enterprise” that “failed to adequately monitor, warn, or supervise” Combs and his inner circle.

Earlier this week, Combs was forced to deny gang-raping a 17-year-old girl in his Manhattan recording studio, claiming that a photograph of her sitting on his lap was “not accurate.”

He has never been convicted and recently settled a rape lawsuit brought by R&B singer Cassie, just one day after it was filed.

In December he issued a statement denying the allegations against him and saying “enough is enough.” ‘Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the horrible things that are alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth,’ she added.