    Taylor Swift’s Rep Addresses Dad’s Alleged Paparazzo Assault in Sydney

    Don Arnold/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

    A spokesperson for Taylor Swift has addressed allegations by a Sydney papparazzo that Scott Swift, the pop star’s father, punched him in the face in an early morning scuffle in Sydney.

    The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m., hours after Swift had performed her final Australian show as part of her worldwide Eras Tour. Swift and her father, Scott, were disembarking from a cruise around Sydney Harbour on a luxury superyacht when Scott allegedly “charged” 51-year-old Ben McDonald, who had been trailing Swift while in Australia. McDonald is the chief executive of Matrix Media Group.

    According to a police report obtained by ABC News Australia, McDonald claimed Swift’s bodyguards used umbrellas and pushed them into his camera and face. It was then Scott Swift apparently intervened.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

