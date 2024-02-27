Taylor Swift’s Rep Addresses Dad’s Alleged Paparazzo Assault in Sydney

Don Arnold/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

A spokesperson for Taylor Swift has addressed allegations by a Sydney papparazzo that Scott Swift, the pop star’s father, punched him in the face in an early morning scuffle in Sydney.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m., hours after Swift had performed her final Australian show as part of her worldwide Eras Tour. Swift and her father, Scott, were disembarking from a cruise around Sydney Harbour on a luxury superyacht when Scott allegedly “charged” 51-year-old Ben McDonald, who had been trailing Swift while in Australia. McDonald is the chief executive of Matrix Media Group.

According to a police report obtained by ABC News Australia, McDonald claimed Swift’s bodyguards used umbrellas and pushed them into his camera and face. It was then Scott Swift apparently intervened.

