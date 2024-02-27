Paralowie, Adelaide stabbing: Young man, 23, dies in hospital after alleged vicious stabbing attack as a 27-year-old man is arrested

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A young man died after allegedly being stabbed by another known man who police arrested and hope to charge with murder.

Emergency services were called to Henry St in Paralowie, North Adelaide, after reports of a stabbing shortly before 7am on Tuesday.

There they found a 23-year-old man with critical injuries and he was rushed to the Royal Adelaide Hospital, where he died a short time later.

Police arrested a 27-year-old man believed to be an acquaintance of the deceased at a home in Trott Park, in Adelaide’s south, about 9.45am.

South African Police Superintendent Julie Thomas said the man is expected to be charged with murder “today or tomorrow,” depending on investigations.

A 23-year-old man died after being allegedly stabbed by a 27-year-old man at a home on Henry St in Paralowie (pictured), North Adelaide, on Tuesday morning.

The 27-year-old had been assisting police with investigations, although the investigations are still in the “very early stages”, according to Superintendent Thomas.

He revealed that there were other people in the house at the time of the incident, one of whom raised the alarm and contacted emergency services.

‘Nobody Another person was injured during the alleged attack and police are not “looking for anyone else in relation to this incident”, Superintendent Thomas told reporters.

“We believe the victim may have been stabbed and that is the line of inquiry at the moment, but it is also a matter for the coroner.”

Investigators could be seen outside the home as they canvassed the front yard and parking space.

In an area just outside the garage were two evidence markers placed next to a piece of white cloth and what appear to be streaks of blood.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.