Climate change critics slam Taylor Swift for using a gas-guzzling private jet during Australian leg of her Eras Tour

Taylor Swift has sparked a wave of criticism online over the extraordinary carbon footprint she created by using a private jet during the Australian leg of her Eras Tour.

The megastar, 33, flew to Australia on his Bombardier Global 6000 earlier this month and then used the luxury jet to travel between Melbourne and Sydney as he continued his tour.

Swift also sent the plane to Hawaii to pick up her boyfriend Travis Kelce last week, transporting the soccer star to Sydney so he could watch her perform.

On Tuesday morning, the Shake It Off hitmaker and her entourage left Australia using the same plane, en route to Singapore.

Australian critics have since criticized Swift, who He previously described climate change as a “horrible situation” plaguing the world. – for using a gas-guzzling airplane instead of flying on a commercial airplane.

‘Yeah [climate change] It’s a catastrophe, when why are celebrities allowed to fly around the world in their private jets? “Taylor Swift seems to use hers like a car,” one user wrote on X.

“Remember, Taylor Swift sent her private jet from Sydney to Hawaii to pick up her boyfriend and bring him back to Sydney… so they could hug and kiss in front of an audience,” another added.

A single private plane emits as much carbon dioxide in one hour as the average person emits in an entire year, and private flights are 14 times more polluting (per passenger) than a commercial plane.

The megastar flew to Australia on his Bombardier Global 6000 (pictured) earlier this month and then used the luxury jet to travel between Melbourne and Sydney as he continued his tour.

A spokesperson for Swift recently said that the pop star has been offsetting her carbon footprint by purchasing carbon credits, which support verified projects that help reduce global emissions to “protect vulnerable ecosystems.”

They told DailyMail.com it was working to reduce carbon emissions from its planes by traveling less frequently than in previous years.

“Before the tour began in March 2023, Taylor purchased more than double the carbon credits needed to offset all travel on the tour,” the spokesperson explained.

However, critics argue that buying carbon credits gives the rich a “license to pollute” as they continue their carbon-intensive lifestyles.