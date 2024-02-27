Jon Stewart Calls Out Biden Admin for Giving Israel a Pass

Comedy Central

When Russia suddenly attacked Ukraine more than two years ago, politicians on both sides of the aisle seemed to be briefly united in the fact that Russia’s move was a shameful miscalculation of power, and should be treated as such. But as Jon Stewart pointed out on Monday’s episode of The Daily Show, the general response to Israel’s ongoing bombing of Palestine has not been nearly as robust.

“Be more careful” and words along the lines of “Do more to protect innocent civilians” are just two of the obvious pieces of advice from the Biden team that were directed at Israel’s leaders—which Stewart found laughable.

“Hey Israel!!,” Stewart screamed. “Take it down a notch.”

