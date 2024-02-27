Taylor Swift fans reveal ‘horrifying wardrobe malfunction’ at the Eras Tour in Australia: ‘Take this as a warning’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Several Australian Taylor Swift fans have issued a warning after suffering a “shocking wardrobe malfunction” during Eras Tour concerts, and they’re not the only ones.

Fashionistas previously flocked to Glassons to get their hands on the ‘Metallic Backless Crop Top’ ($40) and called it the ‘perfect’ concert ensemble.

However, the delicate closure on the top broke during the concert, leaving many exposed before Taylor Swift even took the stage.

One shared the moment of the “tragedy” in a video, where a fan from Melbourne was forced to take off her shirt and stay in her shirt for the concert.

“My adorable top fell to shit after two and a half Sabrina Carpenter songs,” the shopper said. “Thank you so much Glassons, that’s disgusting.”

A Melbourne fan was forced to remove his Glassons jersey after the chain broke.

Fashionistas previously flocked to Glassons to get their hands on the ‘Metallic Backless Crop Top’ ($40) and called it the ‘perfect’ concert ensemble.

EmilyAnother fan from Sydney revealed that her zipper broke minutes before the concert started.

“You don’t know stress until your shirt rips during Applause,” she said, with Lady Gaga’s hit being the last song played before Taylor takes the stage.

“A truly terrifying wardrobe malfunction,” Emily said.

Glassons told FEMAIL that the blouse was a “very delicate item” due to its material and style, but fans could return the item for store credit if they had experienced any difficulties.

The brand confirmed that buyers do not need their receipts; They simply have to bring the broken lids and the staff will be able to help them.

Several Australian Taylor Swift fans have issued a warning after suffering a “terrible wardrobe malfunction” during Eras Tour concerts.

Some shared that they too suffered the same fate.

‘OMG, this happened to me in the same top!’ one said. “I used it to post Malone.”

‘It happened to me too at Harry Styles! He broke it many times even after trying to fix it,” said another.

One woman revealed, “I took it to the store and returned it for credit because it broke so quickly.”

“This happened to me in Dua Lipa, it didn’t even last one song and I had to wear a bra the rest of the night,” one wrote.

“I was wearing the exact same top and I danced too hard during ‘Shake It Off’ and my straps came loose,” echoed another.