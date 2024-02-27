E. Duke Vincent – a TV producer on Dynasty, Melrose Place and Beverly Hills 90210 – has passed away at 91

His death was confirmed by his wife of more than 40 years, Pamela Hensley Vincent, in an obituary she wrote in the Santa Barbara Independent.

The television world is in mourning: legendary television producer E. Duke Vincent passed away at the age of 91 on February 10 at his home in Montecito.

Vincent was born on April 30, 1932 in Jersey City, New Jersey, the son of an aviator who was part of the Lafayette Escadrille in World War I.

Long before starting his career as a producer, he dreamed of being a Blue Angel and joining the Navy as a pilot.

He fulfilled his dream and became a Blue Angel for the 1960 and 1961 seasons, and filmed some of the aerial scenes for the NBC television series The Blue Angels.

That work helped spark his interest in television, leading him to retire from the Navy in 1962.

Vincent began his showbiz career as a writer on Good Morning World in 1967 and Gomer Pyle in 1968.

He also wrote for The Doris Day Show, The Jim Nabors Hour, The New Temperatures Rising Show, and television movies Salt and Pepe and Panache.

Vincent met Aaron Spelling in 1977 and they became official producing partners a year later in 1978.

Together they produced a whopping 43 television shows between 1978 and Spelling’s death in 2006, starting with the 1978 show Vega$, created by Michael Mann before the show that really put him on the map: Miami Vice.

Vincent and Spelling also produced Dynasty, Beverly Hills 90210, Melrose Place, Sunset Beach, 7th Heaven and Charmed, to name just a few.

Vincent met Aaron Spelling (center left) in 1977 and they became official producing partners a year later in 1978.

After retiring from the world of television, Vincent returned to writing and penned four novels.

He published Mafia Summer in 2006, Black Widow in 2007, The Strip in 2008 and The Camelot Conspiracy: A Novel of the Kennedys, Castro and the CIA in 2011.

He retired as executive producer and vice president of Spelling Television in 2006.

The producer and writer is survived by his wife, Pamela Hensley Vincent.