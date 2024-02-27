The reason why Beau Lamarre-Condon waited days to tell police where he allegedly dumped the bodies of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies

Accused double murderer Beau Lamarre-Condon waited until he finally spoke to a lawyer before allegedly telling police where the bodies of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies could be found..

Police announced at a news conference on Tuesday that they were “very confident” they had located the bodies of Baird, 26, and Davies, 29, at a property in Bungonia, about 180 kilometers south of Sydney.

Lamarre-Condon, 28, allegedly shot dead the couple on Baird’s rented terrace in Paddington, in Sydney’s inner suburbs, last Monday with his police-issued Glock pistol.

He turned himself in to police on Friday and was charged with two counts of murder, but refused until Tuesday morning to tell detectives where the bodies were..

During a press conference that afternoon, New South Wales Police Deputy Commissioner Michael Fitzgerald was asked why the accused had finally co-operated.

Police believe they have found the bodies of missing men Jesse Baird (right) and Luke Davies (left).

Detective Sergeant Pinazza, the officer in charge, and another officer, Detective Chief Inspector Glen Browne, are believed to have been the police officers who visited the defendant in Silverwater Prison at around 11am on Tuesday.

It was during this meeting that Lamarre-Condon, a former celebrity blogger turned senior constable with the New South Wales Police, allegedly told them where the bodies were located..

He had previously refused to help police find the remains of the two men, but changed his mind after turning to a lawyer.

Police located the bodies three hours later, around 1pm, and within minutes Baird and Davies’ families were informed.

“The defendant finally obtained legal advice this morning and we subsequently went directly to the jail and asked for their help,” Deputy Commissioner Fitzgerald told reporters.

‘There was an attempt to interview him [when he was first arrested] but this is the first time he has given us information willingly.’

New South Wales police have alleged that Lamarre-Condon, 28, shot the lovers at Baird’s rented house in Paddington, eastern Sydney, at 9.50am last Monday.

Before the important interview at Silverwater prison, investigators had been scouring a remote property in Bungonia earlier in the week, including several dams, but were unable to find the remains.

The bodies were eventually discovered at a second crime scene elsewhere in the same suburb, about 20 minutes away.

POLICE SCHEDULE OF EVENTS Monday 9.50am: Shots heard in Paddington but not reported to police 9:54 am: Triple-0 call made from Jesse Baird’s phone but disconnected Rent a white Toyota HiAce van. Tuesday Constable Beau Lamarre-Condon partially admits his role in the deaths of Baird and Davies to a former police officer. Wednesday 11am: Bloody belongings of Mr Davies and Mr Baird found in a bin in Cronulla Around noon, Constable Lamarre-Condon heads south from Sydney towards the Southern Tablelands area with an acquaintance. He stops at a Goulburn shop and buys an angle grinder and a lock. Then buy weights and torches. He leaves the acquaintance at the door of a rural property while he walks away for about 30 minutes. Thursday 4:30am Constable Lamarre-Condon leaves the Bungonia area and heads to Newcastle where he uses a hose to clean the rented HiAce van. Friday 5am ​​Leave Newcastle and drive to Grays Point in the south of the city. 10:39: Officer Lamarre-Condon surrenders to the police. 2:00 p.m.: He is charged with two counts of murder and refuses to cooperate with police. Monday Police divers search several dams on a remote property in Bungonia, 180 kilometers south of Sydney, without finding any trace of the missing. Tuesday Two more crime scenes are closed at Grays Point, near Cronulla in Sydney’s south, near Lamarre-Condon’s childhood home and at a location in the Royal National Park. 11 a.m.: Lamarre-Condon agrees to talk to detectives and help them search for the bodies. 1:00 p.m.: Two bodies stuffed in surf bags and partially hidden by rocks and debris are found a 20-minute drive from the Bungonia dams that were searched for on Monday.

Lamarre-Condon allegedly drove to the area last Wednesday in a van rented from an acquaintance and purchased an angle controller and a lock along the way.

He allegedly walked through a locked gate to access a private driveway and left the acquaintance for 30 minutes while he allegedly disposed of the bodies.

He then returned to Sydney, but police allege he bought weights at 11pm before returning to Bungonia again, where they allege he may have moved the bodies to a new location.

The van is alleged to have left the Bungonia area around 4.30am on Thursday in a possible attempt to move the bodies to a new location, police say.

Two bags of surfboards were found at the crime scene.

“It appears that attempts have been made to cover the bodies with stones and debris,” Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty said.

The families of Mr Baird and Mr Davies have been informed of the investigation update.

Lamarre-Condon has been suspended from the New South Wales Police without pay.

New South Wales Police Commissioner Karen Webb said there will be an investigation into how the accused was able to allegedly commit two murders with his police weapon.

“That can never happen again,” he said.

“We have to look at ways to mitigate that risk in any way we can.”

He also said there will be a review of internal systems and access to police firearms.

The change in focus came after new details emerged that Lamarre-Condon allegedly underwent surgery hours after being accused of shooting the two men to death.

The celebrity hunter-turned-cop was reportedly booked for stomach surgery last Tuesday, 24 hours after the couple was allegedly killed.

A timeline outlined on Monday by New South Wales Police Deputy Commissioner David Hudson alleged Lamarre-Condon, 28, shot the couple at Baird’s home in Paddington, eastern Sydney, at 9:50 am last Monday.

Lamarre-Condon is alleged to have rented a white Toyota HiAce van at Sydney Airport before returning to the $3 million rented terrace house to collect their bodies on Monday night when the van was caught outside the house on CCTV. .

On Tuesday, police allege the officer made “partial confessions” about the murders to an acquaintance, but the alarm was not raised until Wednesday after the couple’s bloodied clothes and belongings were found in a bin in Cronulla, in South Sydney.

Lamarre-Condon is believed to have been admitted to hospital for outpatient surgery last Tuesday, a day after the alleged shooting, 2GB Radio reported.

The day after the surgery, Lamarre-Condon is alleged to have driven the van 180 kilometers south of Sydney to Bungonia with an acquaintance to a remote property in an apparent attempt to dispose of the bodies at one of several dams.

Lamarre-Condon then allegedly drove the van to Newcastle, 165km north of Sydney, arriving around 8.30pm on Thursday at the home of her police officer friend Renee Fortuna, where she allegedly borrowed a hose to clean the vehicle. .

There is no indication that Ms. Fortuna knew what Lamarre-Condon had allegedly done or was involved in any criminal act.

Lamarre-Condon is alleged to have driven back to Sydney, to his uncle Brian Lamarre’s home in Grays Point, in Sydney’s south, before dawn on Friday morning and then handed himself in at Bondi police station to 10.39 a.m.

Police are seen conducting a search in Bungonia, in the Southern Tablelands of New South Wales, on Monday.