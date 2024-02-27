Suspect Leads Police to Bodies in Search of Missing TV Host, Boyfriend

Dean Lewins via Reuters

SYDNEY–The suspect accused of killing Australian TV presenter Jesse Baird and his boyfriend Luke Davies “assisted” police in locating their bodies Tuesday, as cops announced the discovery of human remains in a rural property southwest of Sydney.

The find comes 24 hours after police frustratingly revealed New South Wales Senior Constable Beau Lamarre-Condon refused to assist authorities as they scoured numerous sites across the state for the couple, who were reported missing last week. Lamarre-Condon is said to have been involved in a prior relationship with Baird and police announced in a press conference Tuesday that they will allege he is the “sole person responsible” for the murders. He has been suspended “without pay,” Detective Superintendent Daniel Doherty confirmed Tuesday.

The couple’s bloodied clothes were found dumped in a bin in Cronulla, a beachside suburb 40 minutes from Paddington. Lamarre-Condon handed himself into police on Friday and was subsequently charged with two counts of murder.

