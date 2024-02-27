Taylor Swift is bizarrely accused of performing ‘Satanic’ rituals at her Eras tour concerts by British pop star

Taylor Swift has been bizarrely accused of performing demonic rituals at her concerts by Boyzone’s Shane Lynch.

The Style hitmaker, 34, is currently touring the world on her sold-out Eras tour, having played seven shows in Sydney and Melbourne.

But now Shane, 47, who is a born-again Pentecostal Christian, has taken aim at the star and other performers who perform “demonic” rituals without the public “even realizing it.”

He told Ireland’s Sunday World newspaper: “I think when you look at a lot of the artists out there, a lot of their shows are live satanic rituals in front of 20,000 people without them realizing it or recognizing it.”

‘You’ll see a lot of hoods and masks and burning ceremonies.

“Even up to Taylor Swift, one of the biggest artists in the world, you see one of her shows and she has two or three different demonic rituals that have to do with the pentagrams on the floor, with all kinds of things on her stage. .

“But for a lot of people it’s just art and that’s how people see it, unfortunately.”

He added that he stopped listening to hip-hop and Grime due to the “hidden satanic” messages and the “evil” hidden within “the beats” of the music.

During the ‘evermore’ segment of her Eras tour, Taylor wears a cape while she and her backup dancers dance with lanterns.

MailOnline has contacted Taylor’s representatives for comment.

It comes after Taylor went viral earlier this month for showing a hand gesture that some interpreted as ‘the sign of the horns’, a satanic symbol.

She was singing her hit Cruel Summer during her show when people noticed the move, leading to more unfounded claims.

It comes after Taylor left Australia after her father Scott was accused of assaulting a local photographer on Tuesday morning.

The American singer’s private jet was seen leaving Sydney Airport just hours after the alleged incident.

The global megastar performed his final Eras Tour concert in the city on Monday night.

The Bombardier Global 6000, which both Taylor and her boyfriend Travis Kelce used to fly to Australia, was seen taxiing down the runway around noon.

Taylor’s team and his father are believed to be on board.

Taylor traveled to Australia for seven sold-out concerts in Melbourne and Sydney, which wrapped up on Monday night, and has a few days off before returning to the stage in Singapore on March 2.

His departure comes just hours after his father Scott Swift, 71, was accused of punching Ben McDonald, 51, at a ferry dock in the suburb of Neutral Bay about 2.30am on Tuesday, after after the Australian leg of his Eras tour concluded.

Taylor’s team has said Scott allegedly punched an Australian photographer in the face after “threatening to throw a female staff member into the water.”

Taylor and Scott had traveled from Homebush on a luxury superyacht called Quantum before the alleged assault.

Footage from the moments leading up to the alleged altercation showed Scott walking along the pier while giving the middle finger to photographers.

A spokeswoman for Taylor Swift told Daily Mail Australia that the photographers were being “aggressive.”

“Two individuals aggressively made their way toward Taylor, grabbed her security staff and threatened to throw a female staff member into the water,” he said.

However, McDonald, chief executive of Matrix Media Group, slammed the statement as “absolute rubbish” and said the only woman in the scene was Taylor.

“This is the kind of nonsense you might expect,” he said. ‘What woman was that? The only one there was Taylor.

McDonald said the altercation was caught on camera and did not show the photographers acting aggressively.

North Shore Police Command has launched an investigation into the alleged incident.

The photographer previously accused Scott of “charging” at him once he exited the superyacht with Taylor.

She originally thought he was a security guard and was shocked when she realized the alleged attacker was the pop star’s father.

McDonald also said he did not know what triggered the alleged assault.

“In 23 years of taking photographs, I’ve never seen anything like it,” he said.

“He got off the boat and walked towards the security guards who were throwing umbrellas in our faces.”

Footage of the alleged incident showed Taylor and her father walking from the dock with large umbrellas blocking the view.

McDonald began shooting when a security guard was heard telling him not to touch the umbrella.

The camera shook and there was movement behind the umbrella.

A security guard was heard saying, “that wasn’t me, that wasn’t me.”

Mr McDonald asked: “Who was it?”

He then went to The Rocks police station and reported the alleged incident.

Taylor left Australia after her father Scott was accused of assaulting a local photographer on Tuesday morning (seen together)

Mr. McDonald did not require medical attention and does not believe he will suffer lasting injuries, but he has “very painful bumps” on the left side of his face.

Scott has been present by his daughter’s side during her sold-out Eras tour.

He has been praised for handing out sandwiches to fans in the middle of a show in Sydney, saying “help yourselves”.

The day before Taylor’s first show in Melbourne earlier this month, extra tickets were released, but most had a limited view of the stage.

Scott walked around handing out VIP passes so excited fans would have access to better seats.