Kristi Noem, Trump Veepstakes Contender, Heads to Mar-a-Lago for Private Meeting

Marco Bello/Reuters

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, one of the MAGA Republicans vying to become Donald Trump’s 2024 running mate, went to Mar-a-Lago for a one-on-one meeting with the former president on Monday, reports say.

Noem’s office told The Dakota Scout that she had extended her out-of-state trip after she spoke at the Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC) in Maryland over the weekend where she burnished her pro-Trump credentials, reminding attendees that she had been “one of the first people to endorse Donald J. Trump to be our next president.”

It’s not clear what was discussed at the private meeting at Trump’s residence, which was also reported by KDLT-TV and the Daily Caller. But it comes amid feverish speculation about who the GOP frontrunner will ask to be his running mate for the presidential election. A straw poll at CPAC saw Noem tied with Vivek Ramaswamy in the top spot of who the attendees would like to see Trump choose as his vice president, with both garnering 15 percent of the vote.

Read more at The Daily Beast.