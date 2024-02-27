Mollie King to take on gruelling 500km Red Nose Day cycle from London to her late father Stephen’s hometown of Hull: ‘I know that he’d be immensely proud’

Radio 1’s Mollie King is preparing for the biggest endurance challenge of her life, as she swaps her microphone for a bike to ride solo 500km across England to raise funds for Red Nose Day.

Mollie King’s Pedal Power will see the star, 36, get in the saddle for five grueling days as she attempts to cycle from London, the home of Radio 1, to her late father’s hometown of Hull, nearby to Mollie’s heart.

The former Saturdays singer lost her beloved father Stephen, just days after welcoming her daughter Annabella with partner Stuart Broad.

In August 2022, Stephen was diagnosed with a brain tumor and sadly died just three months later.

The challenge begins on Monday 11 March during the Radio 1 Breakfast Show with Greg James.

Mollie will be accompanied by her co-host Matt Edmondson, friends and family as she leaves central London and begins her mammoth journey north.

Next week, Mollie will cycle through the streets of Towcester, Burton-upon-Trent, Manchester and Leeds as she battles physically and mentally to reach the finish line.

For someone who has never ridden a bike on the road, it certainly won’t be an easy ride.

Mollie’s stamina, spirit and strength will be tested like never before as she braves the unpredictable British weather while navigating winding country roads, the twists and turns of the Peak District and busy city centres.

On her journey, Mollie will pass through towns, villages and cities where Comic Relief-funded projects provide essential support to the people who need it most.

Radio 1 will be supporting Mollie all week, offering her plenty of support and keeping her motivated with messages of encouragement from listeners.

Special guests will also accompany her along the route. Radio 1 listeners can also contribute special surprises to help Mollie keep going when the going gets tough and raise as much money as possible for Red Nose Day.

Speaking about the challenge, Mollie said: “I can’t believe I’m taking on this incredible challenge. The closer the start date gets, the more daunting it becomes.

‘I’ve been training for the last few weeks on a stationary bike and have also learned to ride a bike on the road; It’s been an incredibly steep learning curve.

‘I haven’t been able to exercise much since having my daughter a year ago, so even getting back into training is taking more of a stretch than I thought!’

She added: ‘I know the wonderful support from our fantastic Radio 1 listeners and my fellow presenters will definitely give me a boost when I feel absolutely exhausted.

‘I know they will keep me going and I will be constantly thinking about the finish line in Hull, which was a very important place for me and my dad.

‘I know he would be immensely proud that I was doing this for such an important cause. “I’m going to give it my absolute all and do my best for Comic Relief and the brilliant projects they support across the UK and around the world.”

Matt Edmondson, Radio 1 presenter and Mollie’s co-presenter, said: “Mollie is my best friend in the whole world and one of the strongest, most determined people I have ever met.”

“However, this challenge would push anyone over the edge, so I am in awe of her courage and ridiculously grateful that she will have every Radio 1 listener supporting her through the literal ups and downs of this epic challenge.

“I’ll be there too, reporting on her progress, encouraging her and making bad jokes to try to distract her from the pain.”

Aled Haydn-Jones, Director of BBC Radio 1, added: “We are so excited to follow Mollie on this challenge! We are right behind her at Radio 1 and supporting her every pedal of the journey.

‘We know it won’t be easy, but she will crush it like she always does. Good luck, Mollie!’

Mollie King’s Pedal Power for Red Nose Day on Radio 1 will be broadcast live on Radio 1, BBC Morning Live and BBC Sounds throughout the week, with video highlights on Radio 1’s social channels.

Money raised for Mollie King’s Pedal Power for Red Nose Day on Radio 1 could help break the cycle of poverty for people in the UK and around the world.

This includes supporting children and young people experiencing neglect, abuse, stigma and physical and mental trauma.

Following her father’s death, Mollie revealed that she had waited “a few more days” to meet her new granddaughter.

Confirming his passing in November 2022, he wrote: “Heartbroken beyond words. In August, my family’s world was shattered when my father was diagnosed with a brain tumor. Last week we had to face the day we hoped would never come and say goodbye.

‘Dad, we love you with all our hearts and we will miss you every day. You have been our hero and it is impossible to think of our lives without you.

‘You have always been there for us every step of the way and even waited a few extra days to meet baby Annabella.

‘You gave us your everything. You will be in our hearts and in our memories every day.’