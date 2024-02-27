Married At First Sight 2024: Ellie reveals she is ‘done’ with Ben after he shockingly spends TWO HOURS telling her what he doesn’t like about her – including the fact she wears make-up

Married At First Sight’s Ellie Dix was left fuming that she had “broken up” with boyfriend Ben Walters during Tuesday night’s drama-filled episode.

The nurse, 32, and the tour guide, 38, have had a rocky relationship so far in the dating experiment, and it all came to a head at Sunday’s commitment ceremony, when Ellie wrote “leave” on your blackboard.

Ben then disappeared and refused to speak to Ellie for hours, before returning home in Tuesday’s episode for a heart-to-heart, where they agreed to work on things.

Ben thanked Ellie for making him aware of his ‘fucked up behaviour’ and even wrote her a song, called Thank You Ellie, as an apology, making her cry because they seemed to be taking positive action.

However, the pair had a shocking fight in which Ellie became enraged because she would “rather be single” than be with Ben as his actions angered her.

The nurse, 32, and the tour guide, 38, have had a rocky relationship so far in the dating experiment, and it all came to a head on Tuesday when the pair got into a heated fight.

She explained how they had a heated argument after Ben spent two and a half hours telling her everything he didn’t like about her and their relationship.

She accused him of being touchy because she claimed he told her he didn’t like her wearing makeup and that she was 32 and from the Gold Coast.

She told producers: “I took notes, he didn’t like me wearing makeup because he’s used to dating girls who don’t wear much makeup.” He didn’t like that I am 32 and he is 39, he believes that there is a generation gap.

‘He didn’t like the fact I was from the Gold Coast. She didn’t like that I am sensitive or emotional and he would also like to have a good conversation with me, apparently he is not having a good conversation.

“I wanted to highlight everything he’s been feeling for the last five weeks, I don’t know what the purpose was, it’s very painful.

“Telling me you’re not used to girls who don’t wear makeup, what’s that going to accomplish besides make me feel shit about myself?”

“I’m so confused, not long ago, Ben was writing songs […] and then suddenly Ben sat with me for 2 and a half hours and listed everything he hadn’t liked about this relationship and me. “It was like criticizing me,” he added.

About the fight, Ben insisted that he was just trying to be honest and share his feelings, before complaining that the fight was a “horrible time” because he just had a tooth knocked out and he can’t eat.

He said of the outburst: “I requested that we have to talk about the relationship, I wanted to be honest and I was just telling him how I feel as best I could, and it just didn’t sit well with me.” obviously.’

“She wants something real, she wants something honest, here I am,” he added.

Ellie was seen demanding he leave while furious that she didn’t want to spend the night in the same house as him, before insisting she was “done.”

“I actually had a little glimmer of hope this afternoon, but now I feel cheated after this experiment, it’s just wasted my time,” she said.

Ellie was seen demanding he leave while furious that she didn’t want to spend the night in the same house as him, before insisting she was “done.”

The shock came just hours after the couple appeared to be making progress, with Ben bizarrely writing Ellie an apology song following the fallout from the commitment ceremony.

‘I’m not coming back from this, I’m not going to do it to myself anymore, I’m already done. She would rather be single than spend another night with Ben.

At the end of the episode, a spoiler clip sparked even more drama for the couple when Ben was seen making a mysterious and surprising revelation at the next dinner party.

Footage showed jaws hanging around the table as her fellow contestants appeared stunned by her comment, which was not revealed, while Ellie broke down in tears.

Married At First Sight continues Wednesday at 7.30pm on Channel Nine