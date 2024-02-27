Missing U.S. Couple Presumed Dead After Caribbean Catamaran Hijacking, Police Say

The Salty Dawg Sailing Association/GoFundMe

A missing American couple whose boat was hijacked by three escaped prisoners in the Caribbean last week were likely thrown overboard and are presumed dead, authorities said Monday.

Police in Grenada and St. Vincent and the Grenadines have not yet found any definitive proof that Kathy Brandel and Ralph Hendry are no longer alive. But Don McKenzie, the commissioner of the Royal Grenada Police Force, said there is a “low probability” that the pair survived.

Speaking at a news conference, McKenzie said three prisoners escaped from a police station in Grenada on Feb. 18 and proceeded to hijack the Americans’ catamaran, Simplicity, the following day. The trio then went to St. Vincent, where they were taken into custody on Wednesday.

