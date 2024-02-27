Sir Jim Ratcliffe ‘is analysing replacements for Erik ten Hag’ with new Man United part-owner ‘not completely sold’ on under-fire manager… and a Premier League rival ‘of interest’ to replace him

Erik ten Hag’s team lost the 15th game of the season against Fulham on Saturday

Ratcliffe’s £1.3bn investment in the Red Devils finally came to fruition last week

Manchester United’s Sir Jim Ratcliffe can rebuild the stadium, build a museum… but they should pay for it – Podcast Everything is beginning

Erik ten Hag’s position as Manchester United manager reportedly looks increasingly uncertain as potential replacements for the Dutchman have been assessed.

The Red Devils boss saw his team lose in the Premier League for the tenth time this season; a 2-1 home defeat to Fulham which left them eight points behind Aston Villa in fourth place.

After a positive first campaign, Ten Hag faced intense pressure when the team was expelled from Europe after finishing last in their Champions League group. His side also suffered a crushing 3-0 Carabao Cup home defeat to Newcastle amid a string of disappointing performances in the first half of the campaign.

However, the coach and his team seemed to have turned a corner and were riding a four-game winning streak before the Cottagers came to town. That sequence included impressive wins at Villa Park and the dramatic late victory against Wolves.

But according to the Manchester Evening NewsThe former Ajax boss may already be on borrowed time as new minority investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks to address the club’s multitude of sporting problems.

Erik ten Hag’s position is once again under pressure following the dismal 2-1 defeat to Fulham on Saturday.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has already started making big changes to key positions at the club following his investment

Man United suffered their eighth home defeat of the campaign, one shy of their single-season record.

The report claims the INEOS boss is “not completely convinced” by Ten Hag and that people at the club accept there is “noise” surrounding his position.

In comments last week, Ten Hag was confident of retaining Ratcliffe’s backing after the billionaire refused to discuss his future during interviews following the completion of his £1.3bn investment.

Instead, Ratcliffe had suggested that a succession of failed management appointments since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 was an indication that the “environment” was to blame.

“We have a lot of conversations, we are very aligned, we have the same ambition, we are very aligned in the process.” said Ten Hag before Fulham’s defeat on Friday. ‘We talk a lot.

‘We are very aligned. It totally fits with the ambitions I have and those I had when I joined. I’m 19 months in and I see that we are going in the right direction.

‘We have had setbacks in the second season but you see the team coming. It is important to have fit players but also to build the squad. We will be strong and we will be even stronger when we add even more qualities to this team.”

The 54-year-old admitted that qualification for the Champions League this season will be vital to ensuring he retains the support he believes he enjoys. United’s eighth home defeat this season, one shy of their single-season record, did little to help them achieve that goal.

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi, who has also been linked with the Liverpool job at the end of the season, is believed to be of interest to United. The Italian has also been one of the favorites to replace Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi is reportedly of interest to Ratcliffe and INEOS for the United job.

Manchester United may have to spend £20m to bring in Dan Ashworth from Newcastle

Ratcliffe has wasted no time instituting changes in an organization he said was “not good” and a culture he damningly concluded was not set up to succeed.

Omar Berrada will join as chief executive after being poached from rival Man City, while talks are underway to bring in Newcastle United’s Dan Ashworth as sporting director.

Newcastle confirmed last week that Ashworth has been placed on gardening leave while the two clubs negotiate a compensation fee.

United have also been linked with Southampton director of football Jason Wilcox, also a former Manchester City player, who is expected to work with Ashworth in overseeing recruitment.