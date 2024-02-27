Tyler Attwell, St Ita’s Primary School: Teacher dies suddenly after being charged by police – leaving community in shock

They find the body of a man outside a property in Nilma

Police say his death is not being treated as suspicious.

A primary school teacher in regional Victoria has died suddenly after being charged by police over a child safety matter.

Police found the body of Tyler Attwell, 29, outside a property in Nilma, about 110 kilometers southeast of Melbourne, on February 6.

He had been a teacher at St Ita Primary School in Drouin, a town about 13 kilometers away, but was fired when officials became aware of unspecified “allegations”.

The police will prepare a report for the coroner.

A teacher at St Ita Primary School (pictured) in Drouin, about 100 kilometers south-east of Melbourne, died “suddenly” after being charged by police over a child safety matter.

Attwell was scheduled to appear at Latrobe Valley Magistrates Court for a mention hearing on May 2.

His case was withdrawn on February 12, almost a week after his death.

Mr Attwell’s funeral was held last week and dozens of mourners paid their respects on an online memorial page, reports the Herald of the sun.

St Ita’s principal Andrew Osler addressed concerns from students and parents following Mr Attwell’s death in a newsletter sent out on February 15.

“I was informed of the allegations in relation to Mr Attwell and acted in accordance with our policies and procedures by contacting the Diocese of Sale Catholic Education Limited for advice and support,” Mr Osler wrote.

‘Victoria Police subsequently launched an investigation and laid charges, following which Mr Attwell did not continue to attend school. As this is a Victoria Police matter I cannot comment further.

Osler said the school was committed to the “safety and well-being” of all students.

“St Ita’s has a support network for all students and parents to help manage mental health and wellbeing,” she added.

“Students are encouraged to seek wellbeing support from the School Improvement Team if necessary.”

A Victoria Police spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia: “The man was found dead outside a property at around 2pm.

“Investigations are ongoing into the death, which is not considered suspicious at this time.

“Professional Standards Command will oversee the investigation as per standard procedure where there has been contact with police.”