‘We feel abandoned’: Delayed elections highlight tensions in northern Israel

    After months of delays, municipal elections are finally taking place across many parts of Israel on Tuesday. But in communities close to the Gaza Strip and the Lebanese border, the vote has been delayed for a third time, in a sign of the tension and upheaval many are still going through since the war with Hamas broke out on October 7. In northern Israel, where clashes have intensified over the past few months, many residents say that they have learned to live with the sound of sirens warning of incoming rocket attacks. FRANCE 24’s Andrew Hilliar and Claire Duhamel visited the Amir kibbutz in northern Israel to find out more.

