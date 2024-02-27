Tue. Feb 27th, 2024

    Trump Coughs Up Almost $400K to New York Times in Failed Tax Docs Lawsuit

    Donald Trump has paid almost $400,000 to The New York Times to cover the newspaper’s legal costs in his failed lawsuit against the publication and its reporters over the disclosure of his tax records in a 2018 article.

    A judge last month ordered the former president to pay up after his case was dismissed in May 2023 on the grounds that the reporting had been protected by the New York Constitution. Journalists David Barstow, Susanne Craig, and Russ Buettner won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize in Explanatory Reporting for their series on Trump’s finances.

    “Some news: Donald Trump has paid the $392,638.69 he owed The New York Times for legal fees connected to a frivolous lawsuit he brought against the paper, two of my colleagues and me,” Craig wrote in an X post Monday. A spokesman for the Times later confirmed the payment had been made to CNN.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

