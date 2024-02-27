William’s Last-Minute Cancellation Sparks Fresh Royal Health Panic

Phil Noble/Reuters

Prince William dramatically pulled out of a memorial service to honor his late godfather, King Constantine of Greece, on Tuesday morning, with his office citing “a personal matter.”

The last-minute cancellation sparked concerns about the health of William’s family members. His father the king is being treated for cancer and his wife, the Princess of Wales, is convalescing from abdominal surgery.

Official sources in William’s office said that Kate was “doing well,” and King Charles’ office said there was no connection between William’s cancellation and the king’s health.

