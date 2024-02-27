United front: Zara Tindall walks arm-in-arm with her husband Mike as they join Princess Anne at service for King Constantine of Greece in Windsor – while King Charles and Prince William are absent

Zara and Mike Tindall looked a little windswept as they arrived at a memorial service for King Constantine of Greece this morning.

Princess Anne’s daughter and her rugby star ex-husband walked alongside the princess royal as they headed to St George’s Chapel in Windsor for the memorial service for the exiled king, who died in January 2023.

As they strolled in the wintry conditions, Zara’s blonde locks were windswept, although she wore a hat to help keep her ‘do in place.

The royal, 42, walked alongside her husband, 45, her mother and stepfather, Vice-Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, as they attended the memorial service for King Charles’ cousin.

She was joined by the Duke and Duchess of York, as well as royals from around the world, including Queen Letizia and King Philip, while King Charles remains absent from the event as he is undergoing cancer treatment. Prince William, godson of the late Constantine, pulled out of the event at the last minute citing “personal reasons.”

In the absence of the Prince of Wales and King Charles, Queen Camilla led members of the Royal Family at the event.

No further details were given about William’s absence, and it is not known if this relates to his wife Kate Middleton’s ongoing recovery following her abdominal surgery last month.

The Prince of Wales, who was due to give a reading, called the family to apologize, while Kensington Palace confirmed Kate was “doing well” as she recovers at home.

Constantine II of Greece, who died in January 2023, was William’s godfather. Kate will stay away from official royal engagements until after Easter following her surgery.

Prince Andrew was present today with Sarah, Duchess of York and their daughters, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice, because it was considered a personal family event.

It is also understood that the Duke of York was attending the service as a member of the British royal family and had been invited by the Greek royal family.

As for Charles, he was at Windsor Castle earlier in the day, but left before the service began, and the subsequent reception would be hosted by Camilla.

Today’s service at St George’s Chapel was held in honor of the king’s close friend and second cousin, Constantine II, former ruler and last king of Greece.

The king reportedly sought spiritual advice from his friend Archimandrite Ephraim, abbot of the Greek Orthodox Vatopedi monastery on Mount Athos.

Constantine was a first cousin and sailing companion of the late Duke of Edinburgh, and died at the age of 82 in January last year, decades after being overthrown from the throne in a military coup.

The king had a close friendship with Constantine, and chose him as godfather to his son William, now Prince of Wales.

The former king was also godfather to Prince Michael and Princess Michael of Kent’s daughter, Lady Gabriella Kingston.

Camilla and other family members will be joined by the late king’s widow Queen Anne Mary, his eldest son Crown Prince Pavlos and other members of the Greek royal family for the service in the nave of the 15th-century chapel.