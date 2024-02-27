Sarah Ferguson cuts a solemn figure in an elegant grey outfit as she joins Prince Andrew at memorial service for the late King of Greece – marking her most high profile royal event in decades

Sarah Ferguson put on a somber display as she joined Prince Andrew at the Memorial service for the late King Constantine of Greece in Windsor Castle.

The Duchess of York, 64, still affectionately known as Fergie, was pictured arriving alongside her ex-husband, with whom she lives at the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park in Berkshire.

Wearing a black headpiece and gray suit, the mother of two donned a pair of elegant earrings and opted for some glamorous makeup.

They joined Queen Camilla and other members of the royal family, including Princess Anne and Zara Tindall, on the somber occasion. However, the Prince of Wales withdrew from a reading at his godfather’s funeral “for personal reasons”.

The service marks the duchess’s highest-profile royal event in decades – the mother of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie was rarely invited to Royal Family occasions after her and Andrew’s high-profile divorce in 1996.

It is understood that the Duke of York was attending the service as a member of the British royal family and had been invited by the Greek royal family.

In December, the Duke and Duchess of York walked behind royals as crowds lined the street outside St Mary Magdalene Church for the traditional Christmas Day service at the Norfolk estate.

It was the first time Fergie joined royals for the walk in 32 years, after Prince Philip banned her from attending the royal occasion.

But King Charles softened his treatment of Prince Andrew’s ex-wife last year, inviting her to join the family at Sandringham for the first time in decades, although he did not unite them with the church.

Sarah was brought to the memorial service today by Andrew, 64, who looked dapper in a black suit paired with a burgundy tie.

Separately, Prince William pulled out of attending the memorial service at the last minute due to “personal reasons.”

Kensington Palace gave no further details but said the Princess of Wales, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, continues to do well.

William called the Greek royal family attending the service at St George’s Chapel to inform them that he would not be able to attend.

Wearing a black headdress and gray suit, the mother of two (pictured alongside Andrew and Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence) donned a pair of elegant earrings and opted for some glamorous makeup.

Members of the royal family, (left to right) The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Vice-Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, Mike Tindall and the Princess Royal, attend a service of thanksgiving for the life of King Constantine.

Queen Camilla is greeted today as she attends a service of thanksgiving for the life of King Constantine at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Crown Princess Marie Chantal of Greece and Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece today in Windsor

Kate will be away from official royal engagements until after Easter following major surgery in January.

The king, who was close to his second cousin, the former Greek monarch, will also miss the service as he continues treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.

Constantine II of Greece was a first cousin and sailing companion of the late Duke of Edinburgh, and died at the age of 82 in January last year, decades after being overthrown from the throne in a military coup.

His funeral was attended by Princess Anne, the late monarch’s second cousin, and her husband, Vice-Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.

He became king of Greece in 1964, but was overthrown from the throne when the monarchy was abolished in 1973.

Camilla and other family members will be joined by the late king’s widow Queen Anne Mary, his eldest son Crown Prince Pavlos and other members of the Greek royal family for the service in the nave of the 15th-century chapel.

Charles was unable to attend Constantine’s funeral in Athens last year due to commitments that included meeting the president of Cyprus.