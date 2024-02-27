Mark Zuckerberg was blown away by a visit to a Japanese McDonald’s and joked that it was so good it should have a Michelin star

Mark Zuckerberg ate at a McDonald’s during a trip to Japan.

Courtesy of Mark Zuckerberg/Meta

Mark Zuckerberg has been enjoying his visit to Japan and his latest Instagram post showed him tucking into a burger at a Japanese McDonald’s which he said should have a Michelin star.

The Meta CEO is on a tour of Asia and accompanying his family on a personal trip to Japan, including a few business meetings.

Zuckerberg posted pictures on Instagram on Tuesday which showed him visiting a McDonald’s in Japan. The first picture shows Zuckerberg in a pair of Meta’s smart sunglasses and a sheepskin jacket, sitting at a table inside the restaurant.

His meal appeared to include fries, chicken McNuggets, three burgers, and two drinks. He was accompanied by his wife, Priscilla Chan, who posed in a black coat in front of the McDonald’s store.

Zuckerberg captioned the post: “Japanese McDonald’s: 10/10. Give these guys a Michelin star.”

Michelin’s star ratings are one of the most prestigious honors that can be bestowed on a restaurant.

The billionaire had meetings scheduled with Facebook developers on Monday and Tuesday to discuss its large language model Llama and the Quest virtual reality headsets, according to Bloomberg.

He’ll also be flying to Seoul, South Korea on Wednesday to meet with partners and potentially with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, per Bloomberg.

After Seoul, Zuckerberg will visit India to attend pre-wedding celebrations for billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son.

While in Japan, he attended a lesson with a Japanese sword master, Akihira Kokaji, on how to make swords. He shared Instagram posts showing him helping to construct the sword and then wielding it.

Zuckerberg has taken on a number of interesting and sometimes unusual hobbies in recent years. One of his latest projects includes raising cattle at his ranch in Hawaii and giving them beer to drink.

He also started training in jiu-jitsu and MMA during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 and was promoted to a blue belt in the martial arts sports in July, last year.

Zuckerberg’s interest in MMA has grown so much that we was even seen in the corner of UFC fighter Alex Volkanovski during a recent title bout in Anaheim, California.

Read the original article on Business Insider