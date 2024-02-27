The Washington house where Jeff Bezos built Amazon has found a buyer — take a look inside

Mai Huang

A piece of history from one of the world’s biggest companies has been scooped up in short order.The Bellevue, Washington house where Jeff Bezos founded Amazon has found a buyer.Take a look inside the house, including the garage where it all began.

Jeff Bezos owns property worth hundreds of millions of dollars, but one home associated with the Amazon founder recently hit the market for a comparatively cool $2.3 million.

After a little over a month, it has found a buyer. Listing agent Lin Shen of Sea to Sky Realty confirmed to Business Insider that the property is now in contract.

The house, in Bellevue, Washington is an instrumental piece of Amazon’s history. It was in the garage of that home he was renting at the time that Bezos started Amazon, then an online bookseller, in 1994.

Take a look inside the home where it all began:

Amazon’s origins trace back to this unassuming home. Mai Huang It’s 10704 NE 28th Street in Bellevue, Washington. Bezos founded Amazon in 1994, at age 30, in the garage of this home. Bezos and his now ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott, rented the home after moving to Washington. Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott. Greg Doherty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images They reportedly paid $890 a month in rent, The Wall Street Journal reported in 2011. Here’s the garage where Amazon began. Mai Huang In fact, the home appealed to Bezos partly because he wanted to be able to brag about building a startup out of a garage, in the Silicon Valley tradition, according to the Journal. Here’s another angle of the garage. Mai Huang It’s unclear if the garage was significantly changed in the renovation, says listing agent Lin Shen of Sea to Sky Realty. The home has been renovated since Bezos lived there. Mai Huang It was built in 1954 but renovated in 2001, according to its Zillow listing. It’s unclear if the garage was significantly changed in the renovation, says listing agent Shen. It has 1,540 square feet of living space. Mai Huang It has three bedrooms… Mai Huang …and two bathrooms. Mai Huang There’s a granite and maple kitchen. Mai Huang It also has a sizable great room, and skylights give the home plenty of natural light. Mai Huang In the backyard, you’ll find a large deck. Mai Huang The home also has a hot tub, according to Zillow. The home has changed hands several times. Mai Huang It was sold for $182,000 in 1998; $375,000 in 2005; $620,000 in 2009; and most recently $1.53 million in 2019, according to Zillow. It hit the market with an asking price of about $2.3 million on January 18. Though it’s a far more modest home than any of Bezos’ more recent residences, it’s probably safe to say this house was key to building Bezos’ billions — $197 billion to be precise.

