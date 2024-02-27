Calvin University President Resigns Over ‘Inappropriate’ Messages

Tue. Feb 27th, 2024

    The president of Calvin University has stepped down after he “engaged in unwelcome and inappropriate communication and attention toward a non-student member of the campus community,” the school’s board of trustees announced Monday afternoon.

    Wiebe Boer, a former Shell oil executive, was appointed in March 2022 to the top job at the private Christian institution—formerly Calvin College—in Grand Rapids, Michigan. When the administration “recently” received a report of alleged unseemly behavior by Boer, it “immediately engaged outside experts” to investigate, the board said in a statement, highlighting its commitment to comply with “our policy and legal requirements, including Title IX.”

    “The report did not include allegations of sexually explicit communication or physical contact, but the alleged conduct is concerning and inappropriate,” the statement said.

