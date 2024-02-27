Strictly’s Kai Widdrington opens up on his sweet relationship with girlfriend Nadiya Bychkova’s daughter, 7, as he reveals she speaks four languages and shares the nickname she gave him

Strictly Come Dancing’s Kai Widdington has shared details of his close relationship with girlfriend Nadiya Bychkova’s daughter Mila.

The professional dancer, 28, said it was “very important that he got it right” with Mila, who he described as “one of the smartest girls he had ever met”.

Kai revealed that seven-year-old Mila can speak four different languages, like her mother Nadiya, who speaks English, Ukrainian, Slovenian and Russian.

He said: ‘It was very important that we got it right. First of all, when we got together, we wanted to make sure that we wanted to be together and that everything was going to be okay.

‘After meeting her, she is one of the smartest girls I have ever met. She speaks four languages.’

Kai also revealed his new nickname for himself, which he said has changed since he last appeared on the show.

He said: “She has a new nickname for me. I remember the last time I was on the show, it was Kai Lemon Pie, but now it’s Kai Cotton Candy Pie for 2024.”

The dance duo appeared on Loose Women, performing a routine from their dance tour and talking about what daily life together was like for them.

It looks like Mila could follow in her professional dancer mother’s footsteps, as Kai shared, “She likes dancing with mom.”

Nadiya said, “Let’s practice later, she’s preparing for a small competition later this week.” I don’t really get involved.

“I want her to have her own experience, I don’t want to be that parent that says no, you need to do it.” I’m just there watching her dance and I feel very proud.”

He also said: ‘Mila is seven years old, so she’s quite a busy young lady. On weekends there are art classes, dance classes and ballet. Now I’m planning my schedule around her schedule.’

Earlier this year, Kai and Nadiya set off on the Strictly Come Dancing tour.

Sharing snaps of their tour antics, the pair looked loved-up in loved-up Instagram snaps in January.

They couldn’t keep their hands off each other as they posed for a mirror selfie before heading out to enjoy a healthy dinner.

Nadiya and Kai spent some time alone together amidst all the madness.

The couple enjoyed some time off in London and visited an indoor golf course for a date night.

Nadiya also posed with her pink sneakers resting on Kai’s lap as they ventured around town with their morning coffee in hand.

It comes after Kai gushed about Nadiya during an appearance on Lorraine in December 2023.

While the public doesn’t see much of the couple dancing together on the BBC dance show, off TV they make the perfect couple and will be taking their Behind The Magic tour on tour in June 2024.

The dancers talked about the new show which led Kai to pay his girlfriend the biggest compliment.

When Lorraine commented that the two have quite a different dance style, Kai explained that he thinks Nadiya is “the most beautiful dancer in the world.”

He said: “We’re very different styles, I’m a very old school, traditional, you know, English, British dancer, whereas Nadiya is very, well, you know, I think Nadiya is the most beautiful dancer in the world personally. “.

“But they say opposites attract,” he concluded, while Nadiya added: “We congratulate each other.”

When talking about the tour, Kai explained that it shows fans how they create things behind the scenes.

‘We want to show the audience what happens behind the scenes and all the interesting and complicated moments.’