    Ariana Grande Addresses Tabloid Rumors in New Interview

    DAMEBK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

    Ariana Grande has been busy. The pop star’s new album, Eternal Sunshine, is set to drop in March, and the first installment of the musical Wicked, in which Grande plays Glinda, hits theaters in November.

    But in a new interview with Zach Sang that dropped on YouTube on Monday evening, the pop star also seemingly alluded to the gossip that’s tracked her amidst both her divorce from ex-husband Dalton Gomez, which was first revealed last September, and new romance with Wicked costar Ethan Slater, which has come with a firestorm of controversy.

    As she prepares to release her new album, Sang told Grande, “I feel like you’re talking to people who feel like they know you, but don’t. There is a sense of misunderstanding. People have crafted their own narratives.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

